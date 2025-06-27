NHS surgeon shares what happens when you eat nuts every day: ‘Your brain and gut will thank you’

From boosting heart health to aiding weight management, nuts are often hailed as a super-snack. But what really happens when you eat them every day? Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator shared in his June 26 Instagram post the surprising effects daily nut consumption can have on your body and overall health. (Also read: Doctor says these 7 common foods can boost your gut health, bone strength and digestion: ‘If you eat garlic or onions…’ ) Eating nuts daily may lower dementia risk by up to 17%, research indicates.(Shutterstock)

Health benefits of eating nuts every day

In his post, he shared, “If you eat nuts every day, you could reduce your risk of all-cause dementia by 12% compared to those who don’t consume nuts regularly. If you eat 30 grams of nuts daily, that risk reduction increases to 16%. And if those 30 grams are unsalted, the risk drops even further, by 17%.”

He explains that these figures are drawn from a major observational study that tracked over 50,000 adults for an average of seven years. The study compared people who consumed nuts daily with those who didn’t and found that regular nut eaters had significantly lower rates of dementia over time.

So, what makes nuts such a powerful dietary addition? Dr Karan elaborates, “Nuts are nutrient-rich, packed with multiple bioactive compounds including antioxidants, unsaturated fatty acids, and fibre. These nutrients have been shown to support both brain and gut health, two systems that are increasingly understood to be closely connected.”

About the study

According to a study published in Clinical Nutrition on September 30, 2024, which involved over 50,000 UK adults, researchers adjusted for factors such as age, sex, lifestyle, and existing health conditions, and still found a consistent link between higher nut consumption and a lower risk of dementia. The protective effects were especially noticeable with unsalted nuts, underscoring the potential role of healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre in slowing cognitive decline.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.