Woman with vitiligo divorced by husband over hair loss: 'Refuses to pay for treatment'

A 36-year-old woman from Shangqiu in central Henan province has shared her painful experience after her husband divorced her following hair loss caused by vitiligo, a chronic skin condition. Li's husband avoided taking her to public events, believing her appearance would cause him embarrassment. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, two years ago, a large area of hair on the woman, surnamed Li, suddenly turned grey.

Doctors later diagnosed vitiligo, a disease that leads to loss of pigment in the skin, hair, and mucous membranes.

As the condition developed, Li's hair loss became more visible and her appearance aged rapidly, Henan TV reported.

Abandoned during illness: According to Li, support at home slowly disappeared.

“I have devoted myself to the family. I take care of our child, wash clothes, prepare food, and do other domestic chores,” Li said.

Medical treatment became a lonely journey. Li went to the hospital alone. Her husband did not ask about her condition and refused to help pay medical expenses.

Li's husband avoided taking her to public events, believing her appearance would cause him embarrassment.

Due to her hair loss, children on the street mocked Li by calling her Qiu Qianchi, an unattractive character from the television drama The Romance of the Condor Heroes.

Moving forward after divorce: After 16 years of marriage, the couple divorced, with guardianship of their child granted to Li. No response from the husband has been reported.

“I will let go of my past and cooperate with the treatment in a positive manner,” said Li.

A senior doctor from a Henan hospital said vitiligo can affect any part of the body and occurs in up to two percent of the global population.

Despite the hardship, Li said she wants to let go of the past, continue treatment, and move forward with a positive mindset.