59-year-old Chinese woman gives birth through IVF, was ‘lonely’ as daughter lived overseas

A 59-year-old woman in eastern China has given birth to a baby boy, becoming the oldest woman in her city to do so, after conceiving through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). A Chinese woman has delivered a baby through IVF at the age of 59 (Representational image)

The baby was delivered via caesarean section on January 9 at Zhangjiagang No. 1 People’s Hospital in Jiangsu province. He weighed 2.2kg at birth, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The mother, surnamed Zou, said the arrival of her son fulfilled a long-held personal wish.

“Seeing the baby and hearing his cries, I am so excited. I did not expect that my dream would come true,” she was quoted as saying.

Decision driven by loneliness Zou already has an adult daughter who lives overseas. She said the physical distance from her only child left both her and her husband feeling increasingly isolated.

“My daughter lives abroad. As time goes by, my husband and I often feel lonely,” Zou said.

She began considering another pregnancy two years ago and made lifestyle changes to improve her health ahead of treatment. Zou eventually conceived last year through IVF.

High-risk pregnancy under close watch Given her age, doctors placed Zou under intensive medical supervision throughout her pregnancy. Hospital staff designed a detailed health management plan to monitor potential complications.

“Zou is 59 and is a super old pregnant woman, with the risks of pregnancy complications and an abnormal foetus increasing remarkably,” said Guo Huiping, a senior obstetrician at the hospital.

Zou described the experience as being under constant care. “They regularly sent me messages to remind me of my health condition. I feel I am like a panda, being carefully protected by doctors,” she said.

Health complications lead to early delivery Despite the close monitoring, Zou faced multiple health challenges as the pregnancy progressed. Her blood pressure became unstable, while tests showed problems with her kidneys, albumin and uric acid levels. Severe swelling in her legs also raised concerns.

Doctors ultimately decided to deliver the baby when Zou was 33 weeks and five days pregnant.

“She is a brave mother to take this formidable challenge,” Guo said.