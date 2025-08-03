Is stress the only cause of alopecia? Dermatologist debunks 4 common myths about hair loss

Male and female pattern baldness is a common concern for many. Also known as alopecia, this type of hair loss can occur at any age and may be influenced by genetic factors, hormonal changes, lifestyle habits, or underlying health conditions. While in some cases it can be reversed, it often serves as an important indicator of overall health. Also read | Blaming stress for hair loss? Dermat says it can be alopecia: Know types, risk factors Alopecia indicates underlying health conditions, genetic predispositions and hormonal fluctuations and lifestyle factors.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr.Amrutha Hosalli Karjol, consultant and chief dermatologist, Vrudhii, Skin Center and Surgery Clinic, Hesargatta Road, Bengaluru said, “While medical research has identified multiple causes and effective treatments for hair loss, several myths and misconceptions continue to circulate. These false beliefs not only create unnecessary anxiety but can also delay proper diagnosis and treatment. Understanding the truth behind these myths is crucial for timely and effective hair care.”

Here are a few myths about alopecia that the dermatologist busted:

Myth 1: Hair loss only affects men.

Fact: While male pattern baldness is widely recognized, women are equally vulnerable to hair loss due to hormonal fluctuations, thyroid disorders, and nutritional deficiencies. Female hair loss may present as diffuse thinning rather than bald patches, making it less obvious but equally concerning.

Myth 2: Shaving your head or cutting hair frequently makes it grow back thicker.

Fact: Hair thickness and growth rate are determined by genetics and follicle health, not by cutting the hair shaft. Shaving may give an impression of thicker growth initially because new hair has a blunt edge, but it does not change the density or number of follicles. Also read | Male Pattern Baldness: Causes, warning signs and symptoms, treatment of Andro Genetic Alopecia

Myth 3: Stress is the sole cause of alopecia.

Fact: While stress can trigger temporary shedding, particularly telogen effluvium, most types of alopecia are caused by a combination of genetics, hormonal imbalances, autoimmune responses, and nutritional deficiencies. Ignoring these factors may worsen hair loss over time.

Myth 4: All hair loss is permanent and untreatable.

Fact: Many forms of alopecia are reversible if diagnosed early. Medical treatments, nutritional therapy, topical solutions, and advanced options like PRP therapy or laser therapy can successfully stimulate regrowth in many patients. Also read | Sudden hair loss and hair thinning? Dermat shares 3 medical conditions that can trigger alopecia

