Best sunscreen for face: Top 7 affordable and effective alternatives to Heliocare for UV protection

The sun is both a friend and an enemy to our skin. While it provides vitamin D, which plays an essential role in maintaining health, it also radiates harmful UVA and UVB rays that can damage the skin. Therefore, it is essential to use the best sunscreen for face that can form a protective layer and prevent UV rays from penetrating the skin. Heliocare is one such brand that offers an effective solution against premature ageing, uneven skin tone and radical damage. While it claims to suit all skin types, its premium pricing may not be compatible with everyone's budget. However, this should not stop you from keeping your skin protected and healthy. Check out these budget-friendly alternatives to Heliocare Water Gel Sun Cream for ultimate sun protection. Try the best sunscreen for face and keep your skin healthy.(Adobe Stock)

Best sunscreen for face: product overview

Using the best sunscreen for all skin types can be an effective way to keep your skin shielded from UV rays.

Heliocare 360° Water Gel SPF50+ may be one of the best sunscreens for face. It is a lightweight, intensely hydrating sunscreen that may provide high-level protection with SPF50+ and PA++++ against UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared-A. Moreover, this best sunscreen for oily skin contains a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin from within while preventing premature aging.

Specifications SPF level 50 Scent Unscented Skin type Sensitive, dry, normal Reasons to buy High-level protection (SPF50+ PA++++) Lightweight Non-comedogenic Paraben-free Reasons to avoid Expensive Click Here to Buy Heliocare 360° Water Gel SPF50+ 50ml / Sun Cream For Face/Daily UVA

Why choose: This sunscreen for face offers advanced sun protection with broad-spectrum coverage. It is dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic, and free from parabens and alcohol.

Customer review: Users love its lightweight, non-greasy texture and how well it protects against sun damage. Many repurchase it, calling it their go-to sunscreen for daily use.

7 best sunscreen for face - Alternatives to Heliocare

Here is a list of the best sunscreen for men and women that you may try to get effective results like Heliocare:

If you are looking for the best sunscreen for face, try Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++. This refreshing, gel-based sunscreen contains watermelon and hyaluronic acid that may instantly cool and hydrate skin. It also provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared rays while preventing tanning and dullness.

Specifications SPF level 50 Skin type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Instantly cooling Fragrance-free, cruelty-free Controls excess oil Reasons to avoid May not be hydrating enough for dry skin Click Here to Buy Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g

Why choose: This best sunscreen for face may instantly cool and hydrate the skin along with protecting your skin from UV rays and blue light. It may treat dullness and uneven skin tone.

Customer review: Users were initially skeptical but found it lightweight, oil-free, and perfect for summer. Many praise its quick absorption and ability to keep skin fresh and protected.

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ may be the best sunscreen for face. It is a fast-absorbing, gel-based sunscreen with SPF 50+ that may provide long-lasting protection against sun damage. Additionally, this best sunscreen for dry skin features Benzophenone-3 and other UV filters for broad-spectrum defense.

Specifications SPF level 55 Skin type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy No white cast Long-lasting Fragrance and cruelty-free Reasons to avoid May not provide enough hydration for dry skin Click Here to Buy Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g

Why choose: It leaves no white cast, is lightweight, and non-greasy. This best sunscreen for women claims to offer 8-hour long-lasting sun protection. It is a safe, fragrance-free, and vegan formulation.

Customer review: Users love its matte, non-greasy finish and oil-control properties. Many highlight how it blends effortlessly, protects well, and feels comfortable even in humid conditions.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 50+ may be a good addition to your skincare routine. This dermatologist-tested, ultra-light sunscreen may provide SPF 50+ broad-spectrum protection. Its Dry Touch Technology ensures a soft, smooth, non-shiny finish. This water-resistant formula makes it ideal for all skin types, offering long-lasting UV protection.

Specifications SPF level 50 Skin type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Dermatologist-tested Suitable for all skin types Water and sweat-proof Reasons to avoid Contains alcohol May not be suitable for sensitive skin Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock - Spf 50+, 88Ml Tube For Dry Skin, Pack Of 1

Why choose: This best sunscreen for face is an ultra-light, non-shiny, and oil-free formula. It is waterproof and sweatproof. Moreover, it is dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types.

Customer review: Many users say it significantly reduces tanning and improves skin tone. They appreciate its non-greasy texture but recommend extra protection when UV levels are very high.

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel is a high-protection gel-based sunscreen. This best sunscreen for face may offer broad-spectrum UVA & UVB defense. Moreover, it is an oil-free, lightweight formulation, which is perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The long-lasting effect ensures all-day protection.

Specifications SPF level 50 Skin type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Broad-spectrum Lightweight Affordable Reasons to avoid Mild fragrance Click Here to Buy Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Sunscreen For Women & Men - 75gm (Pack Of 1)

Why choose: This best sunscreen offers high SPF 50+ broad-spectrum coverage, is lightweight, non-greasy, and oil-free. Moreover, it is ideal for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Customer review: Users love its gel texture, no white cast, and ease of blending. Many call it lightweight, effective, and great for daily wear, especially for oily skin.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ may be the best sunscreen for face. This dewy-finish sunscreen is packed with papaya and vitamin C, which may help to protect against UVA, UVB, and blue light. Moreover, this sunscreen can hydrate the skin while preventing tanning and dullness, which makes it perfect for all skin types.

Specifications SPF level 50 Skin type All Scent Papaya Reasons to buy Blue light protection Dewy finish Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid Might feel heavy on oily skin Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g

Why choose: This best sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA++++ with blue light protection. It is a dewy, hydrating formula with quick absorption. Additionally, this best sunscreen is fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types.

Customer review: Users enjoy its dewy finish and hydration but note it can feel a bit heavy in hot weather. Many say it gives their skin a natural glow.

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen may be the best sunscreen for face. It is a lightweight gel sunscreen that may provide high SPF 50+ protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays. Enriched with Vitamin E, it may absorb quickly, is non-sticky, and is water-resistant.

Specifications SPF level 50+ Skin type Combination Scent Unscented Reasons to buy High protection Lightweight Water-resistant Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen For Combination Skin Type, Very High Protection Lightweight Gel, Water-resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml

Why choose: You may choose this best sunscreen for combination skin as it is gel-based, quick-absorbing, and non-sticky. It may provide very high SPF 50+ protection and nourish your skin.

Customer review: Users praise its lightweight feel and long-lasting protection. Many recommend pairing it with Cetaphil face wash for the best results.

8. Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel

Are you looking for the best sunscreen for face? Try Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ for optimal results. This silicone-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen claims to offer SPF 50 PA+++ protection. Enriched with Vitamin C & E, it may provide a non-greasy, matte finish while being water-resistant and non-comedogenic.

Specifications SPF level 50 Skin type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Broad-spectrum Non-comedogenic Water-resistant Reasons to avoid Powdery texture May feel drying Click Here to Buy Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 pa+++ UVA/UVB With Broad Spectrum, Water Resistant Best SPF Sunscreen For Women, 50 g

Why choose: It claims to offer broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. You may choose this best sunscreen for sensitive skin as it offers an ultra-matte, lightweight, and non-greasy finish. Moreover, it is dermatologist-recommended and non-comedogenic

Customer review: Users love its powdery, non-oily finish and long-lasting protection. Many say it’s one of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens they’ve used.

Comparison of the best sunscreen for face:

Best sunscreen for face SPF Skin type Benefits Heliocare 360° Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Normal to Dry Skin Hydrating, Matte Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ All Skin Types Lightweight, Zero White Cast, Dewy Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Oily, Combination, Normal Matte, No White Cast Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 50+ All Skin Types Ultra-Light, Non-Shiny Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Acne-Prone, Sensitive, All Skin Types Lightweight, Non-Greasy Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Dry, Sensitive, Combination Dewy, Hydrating Cetaphil Sun SPF 50+ SPF 50+ Combination Skin Lightweight, Non-Sticky Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ All Skin Types Ultra-Matte, Non-Greasy

Factors to consider when choosing the best sunscreen for face

1. Broad-spectrum protection: When choosing the best sunscreen for face, opt for the one that can offer UVA and UVB protection to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.

2. SPF (Sun Protection Factor): Opt for the best sunscreen that can offer SPF 30 or higher for daily use and SPF 50+ for prolonged outdoor exposure. Higher SPF may provide better UVB protection.

3. Skin type: Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas for oily and acne-prone skin. On the other hand, choose moisturising sunscreens that contain hyaluronic acid or glycerin for dry skin. When it comes to sensitive skin, opt for mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Additionally, you must look for water and sweat-resistant formulas.

4. Texture: Gel-based, lightweight formulas suit oily skin, while creams are better for dry skin. Tinted sunscreens can offer additional cosmetic benefits.

5. Ingredient safety: Avoid harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate as they may cause skin irritation and environmental harm. So, prefer a dermatologist-recommended brand for better results.

Frequently asked questions Which sunscreen is best for dry skin? For dry skin, opt for sunscreens with nourishing and moisturising ingredients. Look for a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, SPF 30 or higher and is water-resistant.

When should I use sunscreen? You should apply sunscreen daily, irrespective of the weather. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on cloudy days as even then, up to 80% of the sun's harmful UV rays can penetrate the clouds and impact the skin's health.

How much sunscreen should I use? For better results, use at least 30 grams of sunscreen. Apply it at least 15 minutes before going out and don't forget the tops of your feet, your neck, ears and the top of your head.

What type of sunscreen should I use? The best type of sunscreen is the one that suits your skin types and needs. Use cream-based options for dry skin, while gel-based formulas work well for oily skin.

