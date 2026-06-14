Confused between choosing a gel or a cream moisturiser? What to choose for your skin type?

Using a moisturiser is one of the most crucial skincare steps in any skincare routine. A good moisturiser hydrates your skin, maintains the skin's pH level, strengthens the skin barrier, and evens out the skin tone. However, choosing between a gel or a cream moisturiser is a confusing task in itself, given the fact that there are plenty of options available. Gel moisturiser vs cream moisturiser: Which one is best (AI Generated) Shweta Pandey

While both serve the primary purpose of hydrating the skin, they differ in texture, ingredients, and suitability for different skin types. And if you, too, are one of those who are dicey about selecting between the two, here is an article that explains the difference between the two, along with its benefits and top suggestions to pick from.

According to dermatologist Dr Gaurav Garg, “Gel moisturisers tend to suit oily skin because they’re lighter, while creams pack more hydration for dry complexions.” Being lightweight, gel moisturisers sink into the skin fast. Without any greasiness, they deliver moisture but leave behind almost nothing, just comfort.

“Most creams pack more oil than lighter options do. Because they seal moisture in, skin loses less water throughout the day. For people whose skin reacts easily, these feel gentler under harsh conditions," says Dr Garg.

“Picking between gel or cream isn’t about which wins overall. What matters most is how well it fits your skin’s daily demands. Sticking with something gentle that keeps the outer layer strong makes more of a difference than chasing popular routines”.

What is a gel moisturiser? A gel moisturiser is a lightweight, water-based moisturiser designed to provide hydration without feeling heavy or greasy on the skin. It typically has a clear or translucent texture and absorbs quickly into the skin.

Gel moisturisers often contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and botanical extracts that attract and retain moisture. Because of their light consistency, they are especially popular among people with oily or acne-prone skin.