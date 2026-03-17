Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares DIY hacks, simple tips for summer: Here's how to care for your skin naturally
Summer skincare got you stuck? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares simple hacks and tips to keep your skin glowing naturally.
As the mercury climbs and the harsh winter dryness gives way to sweltering heat, maintaining a healthy skin becomes paramount. Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, celebrated for her plant-based skincare products, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, outlined a comprehensive strategy for restoring and protecting skin health through the power of nature. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda
According to her, the seasonal transition is often the most difficult period for the skin to navigate: "The winters are gone, and your skin is left with dryness and dullness. Dealing with these skin issues is easy if you know what to do. A change in your skincare routine is all that you require."
Core summer skincare: cleanse, protect, hydrate
Shahnaz Husain highlights that the foundation of a summer glow lies in simplicity and consistency. She vouches for a 'less is more' approach that focuses on lightweight textures and cooling botanical agents.
To maintain optimum health during the heat, she recommends the following daily pillars:
⦿ Double cleansing: use a mild, sulphate-free cleanser twice daily. For those using heavy sunscreen or makeup, she suggests a second cleanse at night using natural bases like honey or besan (gram flour) paste.
⦿ Mineral protection: apply a broad-spectrum, non-greasy SPF 30+ daily. She reminds people to reapply every two hours and views sunscreen as a non-negotiable 'BFF' for the skin.
⦿ Weightless hydration: swap heavy creams for oil-free, gel-based moisturisers. Aloe vera gel is an excellent natural alternative for keeping pores clear.
⦿ The cooling spritz: keep pure rose water or aloe-infused water in the refrigerator. A midday spritz instantly calms inflammation and refreshes the dermis.
DIY kitchen hacks
Shahnaz shares several signature 'at-home' treatments designed to address specific summer ailments ranging from sun-induced pigmentation to sweat-clogged pores.
⦿ Gentle exfoliant
Curd + red sandalwood powder: removes dead cells without stripping moisture.
⦿ Soothing serum
Aloe vera + almond oil: a brightening night treatment that restores natural health.
⦿ Cooling mask
Mashed cucumber + yoghurt: calms sun-exposed skin and reduces redness.
⦿ Brightening toner
Honey + lemon: clarifies the skin (best used at night to avoid sun sensitivity).
The 'inside-out' glow: diet and lifestyle
Shahnaz's holistic approach extends beyond topical applications. She stresses that hydration must be systemic to be effective: "Drinking plenty of water flushes out toxins and keeps skin hydrated from within." She also recommends incorporating antioxidant-rich seasonal fruits, such as watermelon and berries, along with leafy greens.
To prevent 'sweat-induced irritation', she advises wearing wide-brimmed hats and loose-fitting cotton clothing that allow the skin to breathe. For makeup enthusiasts, Shahnaz suggests switching to BB creams or foundations with built-in SPF to reduce the number of layers on the face.
A weekly ritual for restoration
To ensure long-term skin resilience, Shahnaz proposes a structured weekly 'recharge' schedule:
⦿ Sunday: prepare an Aloe-Cucumber gel post-shower for instant hydration.
⦿ Tuesday: use a Green Tea toner (brewed and cooled) to soothe red or inflamed areas.
⦿ Thursday: apply a yoghurt-honey mask. The lactic acid in yoghurt clears flakes while honey seals in moisture.
⦿ Saturday: utilise a chickpea-flour (besan) and rose water scrub to remove a week’s worth of sweat and pollution buildup.
By merging ancient Indian wisdom with modern sun-safety practices, Shahnaz asserts that anyone can navigate the 'unbearable' summer transition and emerge with a clear, luminous complexion.
Here are her quick summer tips to remember:
⦿ Exfoliate 2-3 times per week.
⦿ Apply aloe vera immediately after returning home from the sun.
⦿ Manage stress and prioritise sleep to support natural cellular repair.
⦿ Target pigmentation with a twice-weekly turmeric-and-yoghurt mask.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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