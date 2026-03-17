Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares DIY hacks, simple tips for summer: Here's how to care for your skin naturally

As the mercury climbs and the harsh winter dryness gives way to sweltering heat, maintaining a healthy skin becomes paramount. Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, celebrated for her plant-based skincare products, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, outlined a comprehensive strategy for restoring and protecting skin health through the power of nature. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain shared her definitive guide to natural summer skincare. (Pic on right: Freepik)

According to her, the seasonal transition is often the most difficult period for the skin to navigate: "The winters are gone, and your skin is left with dryness and dullness. Dealing with these skin issues is easy if you know what to do. A change in your skincare routine is all that you require."

Core summer skincare: cleanse, protect, hydrate Shahnaz Husain highlights that the foundation of a summer glow lies in simplicity and consistency. She vouches for a 'less is more' approach that focuses on lightweight textures and cooling botanical agents.

To maintain optimum health during the heat, she recommends the following daily pillars:

⦿ Double cleansing: use a mild, sulphate-free cleanser twice daily. For those using heavy sunscreen or makeup, she suggests a second cleanse at night using natural bases like honey or besan (gram flour) paste.

⦿ Mineral protection: apply a broad-spectrum, non-greasy SPF 30+ daily. She reminds people to reapply every two hours and views sunscreen as a non-negotiable 'BFF' for the skin.

⦿ Weightless hydration: swap heavy creams for oil-free, gel-based moisturisers. Aloe vera gel is an excellent natural alternative for keeping pores clear.

⦿ The cooling spritz: keep pure rose water or aloe-infused water in the refrigerator. A midday spritz instantly calms inflammation and refreshes the dermis.