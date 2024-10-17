A comprehensive guide to minimalistic skincare: From basic products to the value of being patient

There’s an increasing awareness of skincare with the constant rise of new products in the market. Every new product promises something unique, enticing skincare enthusiasts to add yet another step to their routine. The skincare routine’s sequence goes for a toss when the clutter of the skincare products feels overwhelming, with different compounds promising to target specific problem areas. With products catering to various skin concerns, it's easy to fall into the trap of piling on numerous items, turning your routine into an overwhelming concoction and further aggravating your skin condition. A good skincare regime is all about quality over quantity.(Shutterstock)

Here comes the approach of skin-minimalism which revolves around the concept of ‘less is more’. Simplicity is essential to cut through the clutter. In an interview with HT, Dr. Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, reiterated the idea of making skincare simple. She said, “The core philosophy of skinmalism is grounded in the idea that simplicity can lead to better results. By focusing on essential products and practices, you can achieve a healthy, radiant complexion without overwhelming your skin with too many ingredients. This approach encourages consumers to be more mindful about their beauty choices, opting for products that are not only effective but also sustainable and kind to the skin.” She provided some effective tips on how to make the skincare routine more simple and impactful.

One product, multiple benefits

Dr. Kohli recommended going for products that target multiple skin concerns. Skin can have multiple needs, but that doesn’t mean there's a need to add a new step to the skincare routine for each one. She said, “Choose products that offer multiple benefits, for instance, a serum that combines antioxidants with hydrations, to avoid using hydrating essence."

Consistency is key

It's important to be patient and optimistic about your skincare regimen.(Freepik)

Skincare products take time to show their effects, and patience is extremely crucial. Dr. Kohli emphasized the importance of sticking with a routine, as many people are quick to give up or switch products when they don't see immediate results. She said, “Stick to your simplified routine and give it time to work. Consistency is essential for achieving and maintaining healthy skin."

Understanding the basics of skincare

Before incorporating skincare products, let’s understand the core products essential for nourishing skin. It doesn’t need to be complicated. By addressing the fundamental skin needs, skincare can be simplified. Dr. Kohli suggested, “Typically, a minimalistic skincare includes a gentle cleanser, a hydrating moisturizer, a broad-spectrum sunscreen, and if needed, a treatment product tailored to your specific skin concern (e.g., a serum with antioxidants or a retinol).”

Dr. Kohli further elaborated on the each step of the skincare-

1. Cleansing

Cleansing is the most important step. Dr. Kohli called it the MVP of the skincare routine. She explained, “Cleanser is a multitasking ingredient that cleanses and hydrates. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides that'll leave your skin feeling fresh and bouncy, not tight and angry.”

2. Moisturising

Moisturising is the next step in minimalistic skincare. Dr. Kohli described it as a tall glass of water for your skin. She advised, “Opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic formulas that won't clog your pores. Bonus points if it's got some antioxidants to fight off those pesky free radicals.”

3. Sun protection

SPF is a must for everyone to protect against the harmful UV rays. She said it’s skin’s BFF, especially aging. Dr. Kohli mentioned, “It’s an everyday essential that's basically a time machine for your skin. sun protection and anti-aging benefits rolled into one. Look for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher that feels light on your skin.”

Nighttime routine

For the nighttime routine, other than the basics of gentle cleanser and moisturiser, Dr. Kohli recommended using targeted treatment skincare products. She explained, “While you're catching up on your sleep your skin is in repair mode. Give it a helping hand with some targeted treatments. Actives like retinol for that smooth texture, niacinamide for brightening, or a hydrating sleep mask for an extra moisture boost.”

Healthy lifestyle

Lastly, Dr. Kohli highlighted the importance of a good lifestyle. She said,” Great skin starts from within. Eat fruits, veggies, and plenty of water.” Stress is not good for the skin, so she recommended meditation, workouts or binging comfort shows to alleviate stress.

