Words like even skin tone, radiant skin and brilliant skin are frequently used in the beauty industry but cosmetics can have both positive and negative effects on your skin health, depending on various factors such as the ingredients used, individual skin type and sensitivities and how the products are used. Certain cosmetics, particularly heavy or oily products, can clog pores and contribute to the development of acne or exacerbate existing acne conditions while some cosmetics, especially those with alcohol or harsh ingredients, can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Skincare and beauty tips: Look for these natural ingredients in your cosmetics to improve the health of your skin (Photo by Moose Photos on Pexels)

Overuse or misuse of certain cosmetic products, such as strong exfoliants or chemical peels, can sensitise the skin, making it more prone to irritation and damage. Hence, it is important to familiarise yourself with the ingredients in your cosmetics and avoid those known to cause skin irritation or allergies for you personally.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician from Cosmetic Skin Clinic in New Delhi, spilled the beans on the road to brighter and more radiant skin if your cheek areas have developed dark patches and pigmentation or you have acne on your forehead and jawline or your skin simply lacks shine. She revealed some natural elements to find in your cosmetics to improve the health of your skin:

1. Vitamin C - Vitamin C prevents hyper pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles because of its high antioxidant concentration. It regulates the production of melanin, limiting the emergence of dark patches brought on by acne or sun damage. It also lightens any existing dark spots, making the skin appear brighter overall. Since it aids with sun protection, morning use is when it works best. Natural sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits including oranges, kiwis, lemons, strawberries and grapefruit as well as tomatoes and bell peppers etc.

2. Coffee - You heard that correctly. Actually, coffee has a similar effect on skin and people. You become more alert, have an increase in energy and find it easier to get through the day. Recognising that it is effective to remove dead skin cells and encourage the growth of new ones. It also gets rid of bags under the eyes. Applying coffee topically under the eyes is one common method for removing dark circles. However, you might not be aware that coffee seed oil hydrates, softens, and refreshes your face, giving you skin that is right away more radiant.

3. Turmeric - In addition to being a potent antioxidant, turmeric has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-neoplastic properties (i.e., suppresses tumour formation in melanoma) properties. Eczema, psoriasis, burns, wounds and acne are just a few of the skin disorders for which it has been used as a treatment. Additionally, turmeric has shown promise in healing sun damage and skin photoaging, which is the loss of the skin's youthful appearance.

4. Olive oil - Olive oil is excellent for sensitive skin because it moisturizes the skin so well. In vitro studies show that the bioactive components of olive oil promote the growth of adult fibroblasts, which not only aid in skin connective tissue regeneration but also enhance the appearance of ageing skin. It has also been used to treat minor skin conditions like acne and is effective at accelerating wound and burn healing.

5. Jojoba oil - Include jojoba oil in your daily skin care routine. Since there are good reasons for that. Pure jojoba oil can be used as a treatment for dry skin, acne and a variety of other skin problems, according to sufficient study. Despite the fact that jojoba oil is a botanical product, your skin is unable to distinguish it from the oil (sebum) that your body naturally produces. There will be fewer outbreaks and less severe acne since there will be less accumulation on your skin and less pore congestion.

6. Hyaluronic Acid - A humectant that is present in the body naturally is hyaluronic acid. It helps seal in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated all the time. Natural sources of hyaluronic acid include potatoes, soy-based meals, red wine, avocados, almonds, green vegetables, etc.

7. Tea tree oil – The skincare industry has used tea tree oil for a very long time. It has been used to treat skin irritation, redness and acne outbreaks. It is anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. When applied directly to the skin, it can be used for a number of things, such as skin hydration, scar therapy and the prevention of skin infections. It also works well for skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis.

8. Aloe vera - Studies have shown that the aloe vera plant is effective in treating a variety of skin conditions and offers a number of therapeutic benefits. It serves as an organic skin healer. Application of aloe vera gel lowers the appearance of scars and fights bacterial infections. It may be able to cure severe skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and cold sores. In addition, it functions as an anti-aging agent by minimising dark undereye bags, avoiding sunburn and preventing wrinkles.