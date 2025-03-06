This quick and tangy 'retinol salad' will treat your skin concerns from within: AND it's tasty!

A lot of beauty may be skin deep, but beyond the filters, virtual and real, there's a lot that needs to go right for you to be enjoying glowing skin round the clock — well almost, because that is truly a myth! Irrespective of whichever stage and phase of your skin journey you're on, you of course know that a lot of what you ingest (and when), shows up on your skin. These could be short-term woes like breakouts or long-term hauls like wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. This 'retinol salad' recipe will fast track your skin journey: AND it's tasty!(Photo: Instagram/tamsskyn)

Now this is where the miracle potion — retinol we mean — comes into play. All the guys and girlies taking preventive action against ageing, or at the very least concerned about it, either already have some concoction of it on their vanity or are sorely considering kickstarting the commitment. That being said, starting retinol is never easy. A purge is almost inevitable as is the constant back and forth of getting your skin used to it, every time you bump up the concentration.

Well, we're here to make your life slightly easier on the skin front. This 'retinol salad' recipe from skin influencer Tammy Weatherhead, cannot replace your bottle or tube of retinol. What it can do but, is positively catalyse your journey to great skin. As per a Healthline report, "Your skin is retinoid-responsive, which means it can readily absorb vitamin A when you apply it topically. This can help improve your skin health, including helping with conditions like acne". With the vitamin A rich carrot making up 80 percent of the salad, committing to it then, is sure to have a positive impact of several skin woes like acne, sun damage, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation to name a few. Cherry on the top? It's delicious!

Retinol salad

Ingredients: Carrots - 5, serano pepper - 1 (optional), garlic - (lots), rice vinegar - 2tbsp, soya sauce - 2tbsps, regular vinegar - 1/2tbsp, sesame oil - 2tbsps, lime juice - 1 whole, sesame seeds - a palmful

Method: Peel your carrots and turn them into ribbons. Add the chopped serano pepper, rice vinegar, soya sauce, regular vinegar, sesame oil and lime juice. Grind up the sesame seeds into a rough powder of sorts and add. Give it a good toss and let it sit for at least 20 minutes before you dig in. This recipe also holds up great in the fridge.

Ready to eat your 'retinol'?