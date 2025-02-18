Anushka Sharma's dietician shares 3 tests to check if your body is dehydrated

Seasonal changes may cause a spike in ailments such as common colds, fever or flu and unfortunately, hydration is often overlooked among such health conditions. This can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and reduced energy levels, which significantly impacts recovery. Anushka Sharma's dietician and Olympic Sports Nutritionist - Ryan Fernando recently took to Instagram to talk about dehydration and how to know if you need to make changes to your life. Tired, Moody and Dizzy? You Might Be Secretly Dehydrated. Try These 3 Simple Tests to Find Out!(File Photo)

What is dehydration?

Dehydration means depletion of body fluids due to either excessive losses or reduced intake or both. In other words, dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, resulting in an imbalance of essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium and chloride.

These electrolytes play a critical role in maintaining cellular functions, nerve transmission and muscle contractions. All types of fluids lost contain electrolytes in varying quantities, so fluid loss is always accompanied by some degree of electrolyte loss.

Ryan Fernando's post

Ryan mentioned in his post, “Feeling tired? Is your skin feeling dull? Is your mood off? It is probably because you are dehydrated. To check quickly, try these 3 simple tests.”

He recommended the following 3 tests to check if your body is dehydrated:

Test 1 - Skin pinch test

Pinch the skin of your hand and if your skin goes down slowly to its original state, it means it is because of dehydration.

Test 2 - Tongue check

Check your tongue in the mirror. If it is dry or there is a white coating, it means you are drinking less water.

Test 3 - Sweat and urine colour test

If you are getting less sweat and getting dark yellow coloured urine in summers, they are the signs of dehydration.

Ryan Fernando advised, “If you see these signs then drink a glass of water and drink atleast 8-10 glasses of water daily.” According to Dr Abdul Majid Khan, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Olive Hospital in Hyderabad, susceptibility to muscle cramp increases with the intake of water alone therefore, the intake of electrolytes along with water may help to ease muscle pain and cramps.

Without adequate hydration and energy replenishment, the body may begin breaking down muscle proteins to meet energy demands, leading to fatigue and prolonged illness. To counteract the effects of dehydration, it is essential to focus on replenishing fluids, electrolytes and energy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.