Fitness coach reveals real reason you are not losing weight: Here are 5 things you should do instead

In a new Instagram post, weight loss coach Ann-Maria Tom explains how drinking coffee for breakfast, chugging wine, and eating leftovers for dinner might hinder weight loss efforts. She explained how unhealthy diet choices could be responsible for you not losing weight despite being in a calorie deficit. Also read | Scientifically Speaking: Can drinking coffee be a healthy habit? Weight loss happens with the right combination of proper diet and regular exercise. Here's what to add to your diet, according to a fitness coach.

What you should not do

She said, “Here's why you are not losing weight: Breakfast is coffee, lunch is salad and fish, intense craving at 4pm leads to coffee and cookies, dinner is leftovers and then chug wine as you deserve it.”

Ann-Maria added, “Most of you say 'I am in a deficit and eat healthy'. Then why are you not losing weight? You eat like s*** and don’t want to admit it. You clearly have no clue what you are doing... I DID THIS FOR 6 years and it is not a sign of knowledge. It’s the opposite.”

What you should do

She then listed what you should do instead:

1. If you eat two eggs for breakfast and toast, replace that toast with three slices of Kodiak waffles or pancakes. These are high in carbs and protein and will keep you full for longer. You can even pre-made this and put it in the freezer.

2. Instead of eating chicken and salad or yoghurt all the time, thaw crab meat... add this to your salad.

3. Or even add this to your crackers and eat as a snack for a high-protein snack.

4. Fill half your plate with high-fullness index foods (foods that can help you feel fuller for longer). Fullness index of more than 200.

5. Add bone broth to your supper.

Everything that we eat has an impact on our body, whether it is with respect to the metabolism or the amount of calories it adds. Weight loss happens with the right combination of proper diet and regular exercise. Click here to learn about 10 weight loss foods to include in your diet plan to shed kilos fast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.