Recipe: Craving seafood to brush aside Tuesday blues? Try this crispy crab salad

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach so, welcome romance this Tuesday evening by whipping up a scrumptious seafood dish like crispy crab salad for your partner or binge on it if you are living alone and brush aside Tuesday blues. Crab meat contains selenium but it is also one of the best possible dietary sources of protein available.

They are considered a superfood due to their rich quantity of nutrients and the abundance of zinc that no other plant or food can compete. Crab meat is also low in fat and contains Omega-3 polyunsaturated acids which helps provide protection from heart disease and aids brain development.

Check out the recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

Cooked crab meat / pasteurized crab meat: 200gms

Red pepper julienne: 30 gms

Green pepper julienne: 30 gms

Spring onion: 20 gms

Celery strips: 10 gms

Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp

Carrot thin strips: 20 gms

Dressing:

Sesame oil: 5 tbsp

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Honey: 1 tbsp

Ginger chop: Half tsp

Garlic chop: Half tsp

Sesame seed (white): Half tsp

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while. Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.

Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.

(Recipe: Chef Aji)