What not to eat for breakfast: 5 foods that do more harm than good — ditch them for a healthier year ahead

Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day and for good reason! After a long overnight fast, your body is primed and ready for its first dose of nourishment. But here's the thing — if you don't pick carefully, what you eat in the morning can either set you up for a good day of focus or one rife with sugar crashes. While most of us on the intermittent fasting craze have now realised how detrimental it is to our health, starting your day with the wrong foods is just as bad. So here are some of the worst offenders; if your breakfast diet includes any of these, it's time for an upgrade. What not to eat for breakfast

Croissants with jam

A buttery croissant paired with a sweet jam or berry compote sounds like the perfect way to start your day but it must be said that this combo is all style and absolutely no substance. Packed with refined carbs and added sugars, the combo offers little to no protein or fibre and without these essentials, you’ll likely find yourself hungry and reaching for a snack before lunchtime. Protein, in particular, is key to revving up your metabolism and keeping cravings at bay; a croissant just doesn’t cut it.

Just coffee

Everyone has busy days and skipping breakfast once in a while is totally acceptable. But if you're in the habit of a simple black coffee in the morning to tide you over till lunch, it's doing much more harm to your body than you think. While a black coffee is low-calorie and gives you that much-needed energy boost, it doesn’t provide any essential nutrients. Additionally, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can irritate your stomach lining, potentially causing acid reflux or discomfort. Even a latte or cappuccino won’t cut it as a meal replacement contributing only to mid-morning hunger pangs or an uncontrollable craving for sugary snacks.

Sugary cereal

Ah, the cereal aisle — a rainbow of colourful boxes promising a “healthy start” to your day. Don’t fall for the hype. Many cereals are nothing more than desserts disguised as breakfast, loaded with sugar, refined starches and artificial dyes. They send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride and offer little in terms of long-lasting energy.

Fruit juice and smoothies

You might think a glass of orange juice or a packaged fruit smoothie is a virtuous way to start your day, but here’s the truth: these drinks are sugar bombs. Stripped of fibre, they cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, leaving you hungrier (and crankier) as the day goes on. If you love your morning smoothie, try making it at home with whole fruits, veggies, and a scoop of protein powder to balance things out.

Processed meats

Bacon and sausages might be breakfast staples, but they’re far from healthy. High in saturated fats and loaded with preservatives, these processed meats can increase your risk of heart disease and other health issues when consumed on a daily basis, especially at the crack of dawn. Save these indulgences for the occasional brunch and opt for lean proteins instead; think eggs, tofu, or smoked salmon.

Breakfast is your chance to set the tone for the day, so don’t squander it on foods that leave you sluggish or hungry. Make wiser choices this New Year so you're not left nutritionally short-changed at the end of it!