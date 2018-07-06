Weight loss food, include these 10 in your diet plan to lose weight fast

Weight loss is the result of a proper diet and regular exercise. It is not possible to achieve weight loss overnight, but sustained efforts can get you the desired results. Everything that we eat has a different impact on our body, whether it is with respect to the metabolism or the amount of calories it adds. Weight loss occurs when you burn more than you eat. You can burn fats by including a healthy mix of weight training and cardio exercises in your routine. At the same time, you need to take care of your diet before and after the workout. Eating the right kind of foods can help achieve goals faster.

Weight loss is not a complex science. It purely depends on ensuring that you are in calorie deficit over extended period of time.

These are the most weight loss friendly foods that are easily available.

Whole eggs

We know that protein helps lose weight and cut down fats. Protein also helps in building muscles after a workout and helps in recovery of muscles. “Eggs are nutrient dense and can help you get all the nutrients even when you are on a calorie restricted diet,” says Raheela Hasan, health and nutrition specialist, founder Fitrition-Nutrition For Life.

Green leafy vegetables

Raheela adds, “There are several properties that make green leafy veggies perfect for weigh loss. They are low in calories and carbs, but loaded with fibre.” Isn’t that the ideal combination? Leafy vegetables are high in calcium, which is good for healthy bones.

Salmon

Salmon is loaded with good fats, protein and iodine. Many studies have shown that people are not getting enough iodine in their diet.

Avocados

This one’s a great source of food fats. However, one should be careful while consuming these. According to nutritionist Ritesh Bawri, good fats, though extremely beneficial, tend to have a lot of calories. The same goes for nuts and seeds.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linoleic acid, all of which make them one of the best options for those watching their weight.

Oatmeal

Hasan says, “A bowl of oatmeal could also result in a lower number on the scales. Oatmeal provides more protein, more fibre, and less sugar than cereal.” So, swap up your morning breakfast of cereal with some healthy oats. Opt for steel cut or rolled oats for more benefits.

Berries

“Fruits such as strawberry, raspberry, blackberry are low on sugar and calories. These can be a good option to snack on in between meals,” says Bawri.

Paneer

Dairy products in general are high in protein. It has little carbs and fat, making it a perfect option for weight loss.

Apple cider vinegar

A popular ingredient in salad dressing, it can be a good addition to your weight loss diet. “Apple cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and make people eat 200-275 fewer calories for the rest of the day,” says Hasan.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has become quite popular among weight watchers for its many benefits. It is high in fatty acids that boost satiety compared to other fats. This means that when you cook with coconut oil, the food tends to make you feel full for long.

