Best foods to eat before and after a workout for weight loss

Losing weight is not just about exercising and burning calories. It also requires making certain tweaks to your diet to ensure you get the right nutrition at the right time. “A combination of regular exercise with a healthy eating pattern gives you the desired body. If you don’t give your body the right nutrition, it will not help your physical or mental well-being,” says Manoj Kutteri, wellness director and nutrition expert at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

If you are wondering about what to eat before, during and after your workout, we offer you a nutritionist-recommended diet plan to guide you:

A good pre-workout meal will include fruits, dates and almonds. (Shutterstock)

Before the workout

Ensure that there is a gap of at least 20 minutes to half-an-hour between the meal and the exercise session. “Have simple carbohydrates such as fruits (200gm) or dates (50gm) with some probiotics and 10 soaked and peeled almonds,” says UshaKiran Sisodia, Head-Dietician, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Your diet will also be determined by the type of fitness routine you are following. While strength training requires more protein intake (which is converted into amino acids to repair or build muscles), cardio routines require a good carbohydrate intake with some protein (to balance the calories and give you instant energy). “Choose carbs that have a low glycaemic index (GI) which releases the sugar into the bloodstream slowly and consists of more essential nutrients like fibre and vitamins,” says Manoj Kutteri, wellness director and nutrition expert at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

If you are eating close to your workout, your meal should be smaller and simpler. “If you have less than an hour for your workout, choose foods that are simpler to digest such as a banana, apple or a protein bar. This type of smaller meal will prevent stomach discomfort during exercise as well. You can also have a healthy drink, such as a protein smoothie made with yoghurt or coconut milk with banana and some berries,” says Kutteri.

Eat a meal that is rich in cheese, nuts, tofu and vegetables. (Shutterstock)

After the workout

Post the workout session, you need to ensure that you consume proteins and carbohydrates to repair muscles, replenish glycogen stores and reduce post-workout DOMS (Delayed onset muscle soreness). “A protein shake or a complete meal within 1-2 hours of post workout will help to build lean muscles and regain energy. Whole foods provide complete nutrition. Eat eggs, chicken breast, turkey, whole grains, cottage cheese, tofu, nuts and veggies. Aim for atleast 30 to 40gm of carbohydrates and 15 to 20 grams of protein post-workout,” says Kutteri.

After half an hour of exercise, take fresh juices or probiotic drinks along with some protein like paneer, eggs, sprouts, and lean meat. “The protein intake should not exceed 1.2 to 1.8gm per kg body weight,” says Sisodia.

Sports drinks are also needed to boost your energy levels. (Shutterstock)

Hydration is a key factor as a significant amount of water is lost through sweat during the workout. But drinking water immediately afterwards is not recommended, as it will cool the body instantly. You must slowly rebuild the water loss after a workout. “About half a litre of water can be consumed 2 hours before the workout, 250ml of water can be taken during the warm-up period, and about 150-200ml every 20–30 minutes during the session. Once you have completed your workout, take 250ml of water within 30 minutes,” says Kutteri.

Sports drinks are also needed to boost your energy levels. “To perform well in any sport, you need an immediate source of energy,” says Sisodia, who suggests Glucon D as an optional drink. “If you take any sport drink ,check the label to see if it is FSSAI-approved,” she says.

Kutteri says even plain water can meet the requirement of a sports drink. “However, if you are doing a highly strenuous workout, you may need to look for a sports drink that contains minerals which will replenish the intense loss,” he says.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more