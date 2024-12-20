Scientifically Speaking: Can drinking coffee be a healthy habit?

I drink coffee daily, like millions of other people worldwide. Yet, for the longest time, I believed coffee was a “guilty pleasure” with entirely negative effects on my health. There seemed to be good reason for this. Early studies, which we now know had confounding factors like smoking, painted coffee in a negative light. Personally, I had also found that drinking too much coffee made my heart race, and the acidity from overindulging or drinking it late in the day was unwelcome. Representational image..

However, recent research has challenged old assumptions about coffee and its impact on health. Moderate consumption of two to five cups a day has been linked in many scientific studies to lower risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, and various types of cancer. Coffee contains antioxidants like polyphenols, which may reduce inflammation and protect against many illnesses. Interestingly, these potential benefits aren’t exclusive to caffeinated coffee, suggesting other compounds are also at play.

One study, published in Scientific Reports this September, examined how coffee and tea relate to dementia risk, especially in people with high blood pressure. Data from over 450,000 participants showed that drinking half a cup to one cup of coffee or 4 to 5 cups of tea daily was linked to the lowest dementia risk. Compounds like caffeine and chlorogenic acid may improve brain health by reducing inflammation and enhancing blood flow, with the effect being especially noticeable in people with hypertension.

Another study, published in Nature Microbiology this November, found a surprising link between coffee and gut health. Researchers examined data from over 54,000 people and discovered that coffee drinkers had higher levels of a gut bacterium called Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus. Laboratory experiments confirmed that coffee, whether caffeinated or not, helps this bacterium grow. The researchers also found elevated levels of certain natural compounds, such as quinic acid, in coffee drinkers’ blood, suggesting a connection between coffee and the gut microbiome.

While these findings are encouraging, it’s important to approach them thoughtfully. The studies show links, not direct cause-and-effect relationships. Still, even with these caveats, there’s reason to raise a cup. Coffee might not be a cure-all but it also isn’t the health risk many believe it to be.

Caffeine tolerance varies from person to person. The US Food and Drug Administration advises that up to 400 milligrams daily, which corresponds roughly to two to four cups, is safe for most adults. Some people, due to genetics, medications, or lifestyle, process caffeine differently and may need less. Little is known about its effects on children, and caffeine could pose risks during pregnancy. Additionally, people prone to anxiety or panic disorders may find that caffeine exacerbates their symptoms. In such cases, avoiding coffee entirely or significantly limiting intake seems prudent.

For heavy coffee drinkers, cutting back might be worth considering. Consuming eight to ten cups or more daily could disrupt sleep, increase heart rate, and lead to other issues, especially if those cups are loaded with sugar or other calorie-dense additives. Drinking smaller amounts of coffee throughout the day can help maintain energy without overwhelming the system, and stopping by early afternoon can help prevent sleep issues.

Preparation matters too. Filtered coffee removes diterpenes, compounds that can raise cholesterol, making it a healthier choice than unfiltered methods like French press or Turkish coffee. How you drink coffee matters as well. If you load it up with sugar, whipped cream, or flavoured syrups, the potential health benefits are overshadowed by these additions. Black coffee or a splash of milk is a simpler, healthier option.

If you don’t drink coffee or don’t enjoy it, there’s no need to change your habits. On the other hand, for those who already drink coffee in moderation, it seems to be a fine choice. As someone who once viewed coffee with hesitation, I can now enjoy my daily cup without guilt. Timing, preparation, and moderation are key to making the most of it.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author, most recently of the popular science book, When the Drugs Don’t Work: The Hidden Pandemic That Could End Medicine. The views expressed are personal.