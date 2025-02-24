Is sugar addiction real? Doctor says children who don't drink alcohol can have the same diseases as alcoholics

Is food addiction real? Can kids be affected by sugar or food addiction as seriously as alcohol addiction affects people? According to Dr Robert Lustig, M.D., M.S.L., it is possible. Dr Robert is Professor emeritus of Pediatrics, Division of Endocrinology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He specialises in the field of neuroendocrinology. His research and clinical practice has focused on childhood obesity and diabetes. Sugar addiction is quite serious, per Dr Robert Lustig. (Instagram/@drmarkhyman, Pexels)

During a podcast with Mark Hyman, MD physician and author, Dr Robert discusses the prevalence of food addiction and alcohol addiction, the same rate as alcohol addiction.

‘Food addiction is similar to alcoholism’

The video begins with Mark Hyman and Dr Robert discussing the study ‘Prevalence of food addiction determined by the Yale Food Addiction scale and associated factors: A systematic review with meta-analysis’ where data suggested that the ‘prevalence of food addiction was 14% in adults and 12% in kids’. Meanwhile, 14% of the population is alcohol addicted. Mark Hyman pointed out that food addiction is ‘similar to alcoholism’.

Dr Robert revealed that in the US, 40% of Americans were teetotalers and never touched alcohol, 40% were social drinkers, 10% were binge drinkers, and 10% were chronic alcoholics. Then, he questioned, “Even though alcohol is available everywhere, 80% of the population does not seem to have a problem, but 20% do. The question is, what are you going to do for that 20%?”

'Because not everyone is addicted doesn't mean it doesn't exist'

When Mark wondered, ‘Why do people have it (alcoholism)?’ Dr Robert explained those who have food addiction and alcoholism are probably the same people. “The idea that there's no sugar addiction doesn't make sense; just because not everyone is addicted doesn't mean it doesn't exist,” he added.

'Sugar and alcohol metabolise identically'

Explaining how sugar and alcohol's metabolism in our bodies is identical, Dr Robert stressed that it shouldn't be surprising that children who don't drink alcohol have the same diseases as alcoholics. “In fact, sugar and alcohol are metabolized virtually identically. The fructose molecule and the ethanol molecule basically do the exact same thing at the level of the mitochondria. It shouldn't be surprising that children who don't drink alcohol have the same diseases as alcoholics, such as type two diabetes and fatty liver disease. Even without alcohol, they have a substitute: sugar,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.