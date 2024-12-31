78-year-old doctor reveals how he reversed his age by 20 years with 6 simple lifestyle habits

Dr. Michael Roizen, a 78-year-old wellness expert and Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, claims to have turned back his biological clock by 20 years. He believes his biological age is now just 57.6 years, thanks to a few simple lifestyle habits that have kept him healthy and youthful. Check out wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen strategies for maintaining youthfulness.(Instagram)

In a conversation with Business Insider, the longevity expert and author shared his approach to maintaining health and fitness despite a demanding schedule. Let's take a look at the practices he follows to turn back the clock on ageing. (Also read: Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived president dies at 100: 7 key longevity lessons from his remarkable, century-long life )

1. Walk more for better health

Dr. Michael Roizen incorporates 10,000 steps into his daily routine, encouraging others to "walk a little more" as part of their workout. To ensure he moves more, he parks further away from his workplace to get in extra steps.

Walking improves physical and mental well-being.(Pexels)

Even if you can't hit the 10,000-step target, walking still offers health benefits. A 2023 study from the University of Cambridge found that brisk walking just 75 minutes per week can significantly reduce the risk of death from any cause, as well as lower the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

2. Add avocado, salmon and olive oil to diet

Dr. Michael recommends incorporating avocado, salmon, and olive oil into your diet for better longevity. These three foods, known for their health benefits, have been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Even with just these three, Roizen says you can see improvements in your overall well-being.

3. Build strong relationships

Social relationships are as vital as diet and exercise.(Freepik)

Dr. Michael Roizen stresses the importance of nurturing friendships for better health and longevity. Research shows strong social connections are as vital as diet and exercise.

4. Play speed-of-processing games

Engaging in speed-of-processing brain-training games can boost cognitive health, according to Roizen. He highlighted games like "Double Decision" and "Freeze Frame," which research suggests may reduce dementia risk and enhance mental agility.

Brain-training games can boost cognitive health.(Unsplash)

Roizen referenced a 2017 study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, which found that older adults who completed ten sessions of these games over six weeks, supplemented with booster sessions at 11 and 35 months, experienced a 29% lower risk of developing dementia over a 10-year period. He recommended dedicating at least two hours per week for five weeks to these games to achieve optimal results.

5. Take multivitamin shots

While evidence on multivitamins and longevity is mixed, Roizen cited studies suggesting long-term use may lower risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Despite the uncertainty, he takes multivitamins to maintain stable vitamin levels. However, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force does not recommend them to the general public due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

6. Take flu vaccines

Roizen recommended flu vaccines not only to prevent influenza but also to promote healthy ageing. He pointed to a 2022 review in Ageing Research Reviews, which found that flu vaccination in older adults may lower dementia risk by reducing brain inflammation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises everyone aged six months and older to get a flu vaccine each season, emphasizing its role in safeguarding public health.