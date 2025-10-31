Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
6 expert-approved yoga essentials to improve your flexibility and form: From mats to pants

ByShivangi Jamwal
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 04:57 pm IST

Yoga expert Aashish Jana suggests must-have essentials to help improve flexibility and balance for your everyday yoga practice.

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel

₹939

Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women, men Exercise mat for home workout, gym mat Anti Slip, 4mm Workout mat For Kids Yoga mate

₹349

TEGO Stance Yoga Mat with GuideAlign for Posture Alignment (Blue Green Without Bag) | Reversible Design with Dual Texture Grip | 5mm Thick | Antimicrobial, Non-Slip, Sweat-Resistant | 6ft x 2ft | Yoga & Fitness Mat | Shoe-friendly Workout Mat

₹2,939

BlissClub Ultimate Flare Pants Lite Regular for Women Upto 54 ft | High Waist Trousers and Formal Pants for Office wear | Comfortable fit

₹999

Boldfit Womens Polyester Regular Fit Vest (Bftbw1001Swblackm_Black M)

₹379

Aatman One Size Mens Eco-Friendly Cotton Pyjama Pack of 2 | Fits Waist Size 28 to 36 Inches_AT12AT13

₹999

Milton Aura 1000 Thermosteel Water Bottle 1050 ml, 24 Hr Hot and Cold I Leak Proof Lid, ISI Certified I Vacuum Insulated I for Office, Gym, School I Black

₹956

SOLARA Insulated Water Bottle 1 Litre, Hot Water Bottle, 1000ml Thermosteel Water Bottles for Travel, Home, Office, School, Gym, Adults, Water Bottle Hot and Cold, Sipper Bottle, Lime Green

₹1,245

FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor)

₹675

Strauss Yoga Block, (Pink)

₹299

serveuttam High Density EVA Yoga Support Lightweight Odour Resistant and Moisture-Proof 2 Pc Blocks and Belt ( Purple )

₹597

Strauss Yoga Strap & Stretching Belt | Ideal for Yoga, Pilates, Therapy, Dance, Gymnastics & Flexibility | 60% Thicker Belt with Extra Safe Adjustable Metal D-Ring Buckle | Eco-Friendly, 8 feet (Blue)

₹249

Yogarise Yoga Belt for Women and Men - Yoga Strap for Stretching with Extra Safe 2 in 1 Adjustable D-Ring Buckle, Durable and Comfy Texture, Perfect for Your Yoga Session (6 Feet, Black)

₹169

Signamio Yoga Belt for Women - Premium Stretching Belt for Exercise & Hamstring Stretch Strap - Essential Yoga Accessories for Flexibility & Strength Training-8 Loop

₹298

Tormeti Yoga Wheel - Strongest and Most Comfortable, High-Density NBR Exercise Dharma Prop Wheel, for Improving Backbends, for Man & Women, 12 X 5 Inch Basic (Puple)

₹965.16

Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Fitness 55cm-Grey

₹599

Purists may say yoga can be practised without any gear, tools or equipment. But for several beginners - both young and old - there is comfort in finding the right yoga essentials to support their everyday practice. From a thick and comfortable yoga mat that gives your spine enough cushioning to yoga blocks that can help you deepen your stretches - there are tools you can trust to enhance the experience, add comfort and improve posture, says yoga expert Aashish Jana.

Breathe, stretch, and balance better with these yoga essentials. (Adobe )
Emphasising the importance of keeping yoga mindful and straightforward, he encourages practitioners to cultivate a calm space that fosters regular practice. This approach ensures that each product you choose adds value to your practice, making every stretch and pose more comfortable, supported, and practical.

Aashish Jana, with over 13 years of experience in yoga and a full-time teacher at Yoga Vidya Niketan, Mumbai, has suggested a list of yoga essentials to make practice easier, safer, and more fulfilling, without requiring a significant investment.

6 yoga essentials for home

Yoga has been shown to improve flexibility and balance, particularly in studies involving different age groups and varying durations of practice, as reported in the PLOS ONE Journal (National Library of Medicine).

Yoga Mat

A good yoga mat sets the tone for your entire practice. It prevents slipping, offers stability, and cushions your joints during poses, as suggested by Aashish Jana.

Quick tip from an expert:

If your space has carpeting or softer flooring, a standard 4mm mat will work well. For hardwood or tiled floors, opt for a 6mm thicker mat to add extra cushioning and joint support.

1.

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel
This 13mm extra-thick NBR yoga and exercise mat provides exceptional cushioning for floor workouts, yoga, and stretching routines. Its non-slip surface ensures a steady grip and balance, while the soft padding supports knees and joints during longer sessions. Suitable for beginners, seniors, and anyone seeking added comfort, it comes with a convenient carrying strap for easy transport.

You can check out some more options:

2.

Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women, men Exercise mat for home workout, gym mat Anti Slip, 4mm Workout mat For Kids Yoga mate
3.

TEGO Stance Yoga Mat with GuideAlign for Posture Alignment (Blue Green Without Bag) | Reversible Design with Dual Texture Grip | 5mm Thick | Antimicrobial, Non-Slip, Sweat-Resistant | 6ft x 2ft | Yoga & Fitness Mat | Shoe-friendly Workout Mat
Comfortable yoga clothes

Wearing something you feel most comfortable in helps you move freely and lets you focus during your yoga practice. Therefore, choose outfits that allow your body to stretch and breathe with ease, as suggested by Aashish.

Quick tip from an expert:

  • Opt for loose, breathable cotton for gentle or slower-paced yoga styles.
  • Pick sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabrics for more active or heated sessions.

4.

BlissClub Ultimate Flare Pants Lite Regular for Women Upto 5'4 ft | High Waist Trousers and Formal Pants for Office wear | Comfortable fit
5.

Boldfit Women's Polyester Regular Fit Vest (Bftbw1001Swblackm_Black M)
6.

Aatman One Size Men's Eco-Friendly Cotton Pyjama Pack of 2 | Fits Waist Size 28 to 36 Inches_AT12AT13
Water bottle

Keeping water nearby helps prevent fatigue and supports steady energy levels, says Aashish Jana. Sip water before and after your practice rather than during the yoga practice to avoid feeling bloated. Aashish Jana explains that regardless of your yoga style, proper hydration combined with your practice supports focus and overall body balance.

Quick tip from an expert:

Aashish suggests trying coconut water for added hydration, as it naturally replenishes electrolytes and helps keep your body balanced throughout your routine.

7.

Milton Aura 1000 Thermosteel Water Bottle 1050 ml, 24 Hr Hot and Cold I Leak Proof Lid, ISI Certified I Vacuum Insulated I for Office, Gym, School I Black
8.

SOLARA Insulated Water Bottle 1 Litre, Hot Water Bottle, 1000ml Thermosteel Water Bottles for Travel, Home, Office, School, Gym, Adults, Water Bottle Hot and Cold, Sipper Bottle, Lime Green
Yoga Blocks

These are supportive tools designed to make poses more accessible and comfortable. Aashish Jana says that it helps improve alignment, deepen stretches, and provide extra balance when flexibility is still developing. Ideal for both beginners and advanced practitioners, these blocks allow safe adjustments in various postures.

Quick tip from an expert:

Made from wood, foam or cork, yoga blocks or bricks act as an extension of your hands, helping you stay balanced, and can be very helpful for beginners.

9.

FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor)
Crafted from high-density, durable foam, this yoga block set offers firm yet comfortable support for a wide range of poses. Designed to withstand daily use without losing shape, it provides stability during balance exercises and flexibility training. The included strap enhances stretch and posture alignment, making it an ideal choice for users seeking reliability and lasting performance in their yoga routine.

10.

Strauss Yoga Block, (Pink)
11.

serveuttam High Density EVA Yoga Support Lightweight Odour Resistant and Moisture-Proof 2 Pc Blocks and Belt ( Purple )
Yoga Strap or Yoga Belt

A yoga strap is a simple and effective accessory designed to enhance flexibility and improve posture. Aashish Jana says it is a very useful item if you lack flexibility in your legs. It acts as an extension of your arms, helping you reach your feet and hold poses more comfortably without straining.

Quick tip from an expert:

If you don't have a belt, you can use a scarf or a dupatta as an alternative.

12.

Strauss Yoga Strap & Stretching Belt | Ideal for Yoga, Pilates, Therapy, Dance, Gymnastics & Flexibility | 60% Thicker Belt with Extra Safe Adjustable Metal D-Ring Buckle | Eco-Friendly, 8 feet (Blue)
This eco-friendly 8-foot yoga and stretching strap is made with a 60% thicker, durable fabric for lasting support. It features an adjustable metal D-ring buckle for a secure grip during yoga, pilates, or therapy sessions. Designed for flexibility and balance training, it helps improve posture and stability while ensuring safe, controlled stretching movements.

Check out some other options:

13.

Yogarise Yoga Belt for Women and Men - Yoga Strap for Stretching with Extra Safe 2 in 1 Adjustable D-Ring Buckle, Durable and Comfy Texture, Perfect for Your Yoga Session (6 Feet, Black)
14.

Signamio Yoga Belt for Women - Premium Stretching Belt for Exercise & Hamstring Stretch Strap - Essential Yoga Accessories for Flexibility & Strength Training-8 Loop
Yoga wheel or excercise balls

A yoga wheel is a circular prop designed to support flexibility, balance, and spine mobility. Aashish suggests that if you enjoy restorative yoga and back-bending poses, a yoga wheel is a fun prop to experiment with.

Quick tip from an expert:

You can also use it to make some poses more challenging, says the expert. Alternatively, an inflatable yoga ball is a great accessory to support your backbends and to use for core strengthening exercises.

15.

Tormeti Yoga Wheel - Strongest and Most Comfortable, High-Density NBR Exercise Dharma Prop Wheel, for Improving Backbends, for Man & Women, 12 X 5 Inch Basic (Puple)
Made from high-density NBR foam with a durable inner frame, this yoga wheel provides firm yet comfortable support for a variety of yoga and stretching exercises. Measuring approximately 32 × 32 × 13 cm, it helps enhance flexibility, improve posture, and ease back tension. Suitable for both men and women, it’s ideal for yoga, pilates, and core strengthening routines.

16.

Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Fitness 55cm-Grey
This exercise ball is made from anti-burst, high-quality PVC for durability and safety during workouts. It comes with a convenient foot pump for easy inflation. Ideal for yoga, pilates, and core strengthening, it supports balance and posture training. Its non-slip surface ensures stability, making it suitable for home fitness routines and rehabilitation exercises.

Tips to practice yoga at home

Aashish Jana, a full-time teacher at Yoga Vidya Niketan, Mumbai, with over 13 years of experience, advises starting by finding the right online yoga class that matches your fitness level and goals. There are numerous options available through YouTube, yoga apps, and wellness websites, ranging from gentle, restorative flows to more intensive strength-based sessions. He says, “Everyone's practice looks different, so choose a pace and style that feels right for your body. Take your time to explore, and if you're unsure, don't hesitate to reach out to the instructor for guidance."

The expert suggests choosing a practice that aligns with your energy and comfort level. Consistency matters more than intensity, listen to your body, move mindfully, and let your practice evolve naturally.

  • What are the key essentials for improving yoga practice?

    A quality yoga mat, blocks, a strap, and a wheel can enhance balance and flexibility.

  • Do beginners need all these props?

    No, start with a mat and blocks, then add more as your practice develops.

  • How often should I use yoga props?

    Use them regularly to improve alignment, deepen stretches, and prevent strain.

  • Can yoga props help reduce the risk of injury?

    Yes, they provide support and stability, especially when learning new postures.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this article are not prescribed or endorsed by an expert. They have been selected based on Amazon user reviews and overall feedback. Always consult a qualified professional or specialist before choosing any product to ensure it suits your individual needs and health condition.

