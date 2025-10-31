6 expert-approved yoga essentials to improve your flexibility and form: From mats to pants

Purists may say yoga can be practised without any gear, tools or equipment. But for several beginners - both young and old - there is comfort in finding the right yoga essentials to support their everyday practice. From a thick and comfortable yoga mat that gives your spine enough cushioning to yoga blocks that can help you deepen your stretches - there are tools you can trust to enhance the experience, add comfort and improve posture, says yoga expert Aashish Jana. Breathe, stretch, and balance better with these yoga essentials. (Adobe )

Emphasising the importance of keeping yoga mindful and straightforward, he encourages practitioners to cultivate a calm space that fosters regular practice. This approach ensures that each product you choose adds value to your practice, making every stretch and pose more comfortable, supported, and practical.

Aashish Jana, with over 13 years of experience in yoga and a full-time teacher at Yoga Vidya Niketan, Mumbai, has suggested a list of yoga essentials to make practice easier, safer, and more fulfilling, without requiring a significant investment.

6 yoga essentials for home

Yoga has been shown to improve flexibility and balance, particularly in studies involving different age groups and varying durations of practice, as reported in the PLOS ONE Journal (National Library of Medicine).

Yoga Mat

A good yoga mat sets the tone for your entire practice. It prevents slipping, offers stability, and cushions your joints during poses, as suggested by Aashish Jana.

Quick tip from an expert:

If your space has carpeting or softer flooring, a standard 4mm mat will work well. For hardwood or tiled floors, opt for a 6mm thicker mat to add extra cushioning and joint support.

This 13mm extra-thick NBR yoga and exercise mat provides exceptional cushioning for floor workouts, yoga, and stretching routines. Its non-slip surface ensures a steady grip and balance, while the soft padding supports knees and joints during longer sessions. Suitable for beginners, seniors, and anyone seeking added comfort, it comes with a convenient carrying strap for easy transport.

Comfortable yoga clothes

Wearing something you feel most comfortable in helps you move freely and lets you focus during your yoga practice. Therefore, choose outfits that allow your body to stretch and breathe with ease, as suggested by Aashish.

Quick tip from an expert:

Opt for loose, breathable cotton for gentle or slower-paced yoga styles.

Pick sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabrics for more active or heated sessions.

Water bottle

Keeping water nearby helps prevent fatigue and supports steady energy levels, says Aashish Jana. Sip water before and after your practice rather than during the yoga practice to avoid feeling bloated. Aashish Jana explains that regardless of your yoga style, proper hydration combined with your practice supports focus and overall body balance.

Quick tip from an expert:

Aashish suggests trying coconut water for added hydration, as it naturally replenishes electrolytes and helps keep your body balanced throughout your routine.

Yoga Blocks

These are supportive tools designed to make poses more accessible and comfortable. Aashish Jana says that it helps improve alignment, deepen stretches, and provide extra balance when flexibility is still developing. Ideal for both beginners and advanced practitioners, these blocks allow safe adjustments in various postures.

Quick tip from an expert:

Made from wood, foam or cork, yoga blocks or bricks act as an extension of your hands, helping you stay balanced, and can be very helpful for beginners.

Crafted from high-density, durable foam, this yoga block set offers firm yet comfortable support for a wide range of poses. Designed to withstand daily use without losing shape, it provides stability during balance exercises and flexibility training. The included strap enhances stretch and posture alignment, making it an ideal choice for users seeking reliability and lasting performance in their yoga routine.

Yoga Strap or Yoga Belt

A yoga strap is a simple and effective accessory designed to enhance flexibility and improve posture. Aashish Jana says it is a very useful item if you lack flexibility in your legs. It acts as an extension of your arms, helping you reach your feet and hold poses more comfortably without straining.

Quick tip from an expert:

If you don't have a belt, you can use a scarf or a dupatta as an alternative.

This eco-friendly 8-foot yoga and stretching strap is made with a 60% thicker, durable fabric for lasting support. It features an adjustable metal D-ring buckle for a secure grip during yoga, pilates, or therapy sessions. Designed for flexibility and balance training, it helps improve posture and stability while ensuring safe, controlled stretching movements.

Yoga wheel or excercise balls

A yoga wheel is a circular prop designed to support flexibility, balance, and spine mobility. Aashish suggests that if you enjoy restorative yoga and back-bending poses, a yoga wheel is a fun prop to experiment with.

Quick tip from an expert:

You can also use it to make some poses more challenging, says the expert. Alternatively, an inflatable yoga ball is a great accessory to support your backbends and to use for core strengthening exercises.

Made from high-density NBR foam with a durable inner frame, this yoga wheel provides firm yet comfortable support for a variety of yoga and stretching exercises. Measuring approximately 32 × 32 × 13 cm, it helps enhance flexibility, improve posture, and ease back tension. Suitable for both men and women, it’s ideal for yoga, pilates, and core strengthening routines.

This exercise ball is made from anti-burst, high-quality PVC for durability and safety during workouts. It comes with a convenient foot pump for easy inflation. Ideal for yoga, pilates, and core strengthening, it supports balance and posture training. Its non-slip surface ensures stability, making it suitable for home fitness routines and rehabilitation exercises.

Tips to practice yoga at home

Aashish Jana, a full-time teacher at Yoga Vidya Niketan, Mumbai, with over 13 years of experience, advises starting by finding the right online yoga class that matches your fitness level and goals. There are numerous options available through YouTube, yoga apps, and wellness websites, ranging from gentle, restorative flows to more intensive strength-based sessions. He says, “Everyone's practice looks different, so choose a pace and style that feels right for your body. Take your time to explore, and if you're unsure, don't hesitate to reach out to the instructor for guidance."

The expert suggests choosing a practice that aligns with your energy and comfort level. Consistency matters more than intensity, listen to your body, move mindfully, and let your practice evolve naturally.

FAQ’s: Yoga essentials for practise What are the key essentials for improving yoga practice? A quality yoga mat, blocks, a strap, and a wheel can enhance balance and flexibility.

Do beginners need all these props? No, start with a mat and blocks, then add more as your practice develops.

How often should I use yoga props? Use them regularly to improve alignment, deepen stretches, and prevent strain.

Can yoga props help reduce the risk of injury? Yes, they provide support and stability, especially when learning new postures.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this article are not prescribed or endorsed by an expert. They have been selected based on Amazon user reviews and overall feedback. Always consult a qualified professional or specialist before choosing any product to ensure it suits your individual needs and health condition.