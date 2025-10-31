6 expert-approved yoga essentials to improve your flexibility and form: From mats to pants
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 04:57 pm IST
Yoga expert Aashish Jana suggests must-have essentials to help improve flexibility and balance for your everyday yoga practice.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel View Details
|
₹939
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women, men Exercise mat for home workout, gym mat Anti Slip, 4mm Workout mat For Kids Yoga mate View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Yoga Mat with GuideAlign for Posture Alignment (Blue Green Without Bag) | Reversible Design with Dual Texture Grip | 5mm Thick | Antimicrobial, Non-Slip, Sweat-Resistant | 6ft x 2ft | Yoga & Fitness Mat | Shoe-friendly Workout Mat View Details
|
₹2,939
|
|
|
BlissClub Ultimate Flare Pants Lite Regular for Women Upto 54 ft | High Waist Trousers and Formal Pants for Office wear | Comfortable fit View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Boldfit Womens Polyester Regular Fit Vest (Bftbw1001Swblackm_Black M) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Aatman One Size Mens Eco-Friendly Cotton Pyjama Pack of 2 | Fits Waist Size 28 to 36 Inches_AT12AT13 View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Milton Aura 1000 Thermosteel Water Bottle 1050 ml, 24 Hr Hot and Cold I Leak Proof Lid, ISI Certified I Vacuum Insulated I for Office, Gym, School I Black View Details
|
₹956
|
|
|
SOLARA Insulated Water Bottle 1 Litre, Hot Water Bottle, 1000ml Thermosteel Water Bottles for Travel, Home, Office, School, Gym, Adults, Water Bottle Hot and Cold, Sipper Bottle, Lime Green View Details
|
₹1,245
|
|
|
FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
Strauss Yoga Block, (Pink) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
serveuttam High Density EVA Yoga Support Lightweight Odour Resistant and Moisture-Proof 2 Pc Blocks and Belt ( Purple ) View Details
|
₹597
|
|
|
Strauss Yoga Strap & Stretching Belt | Ideal for Yoga, Pilates, Therapy, Dance, Gymnastics & Flexibility | 60% Thicker Belt with Extra Safe Adjustable Metal D-Ring Buckle | Eco-Friendly, 8 feet (Blue) View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Yogarise Yoga Belt for Women and Men - Yoga Strap for Stretching with Extra Safe 2 in 1 Adjustable D-Ring Buckle, Durable and Comfy Texture, Perfect for Your Yoga Session (6 Feet, Black) View Details
|
₹169
|
|
|
Signamio Yoga Belt for Women - Premium Stretching Belt for Exercise & Hamstring Stretch Strap - Essential Yoga Accessories for Flexibility & Strength Training-8 Loop View Details
|
₹298
|
|
|
Tormeti Yoga Wheel - Strongest and Most Comfortable, High-Density NBR Exercise Dharma Prop Wheel, for Improving Backbends, for Man & Women, 12 X 5 Inch Basic (Puple) View Details
|
₹965.16
|
|
|
Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Fitness 55cm-Grey View Details
|
₹599
|
|
View More Products