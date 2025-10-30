Bengaluru nutritionist shares 3 superfoods every woman over 40 should eat daily for better health: From flax seeds to…

Ageing doesn't have to mean feeling tired or losing your glow. Sometimes, the simplest foods can make the biggest difference. Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist and yoga teacher based in Bangalore, shares in her October 29 Instagram post 3 powerful nuts that older women should be eating regularly to stay healthy, strong, and full of energy. (Also read: Doctor who survived stage 4 breast cancer shares 5 powerful foods that can help your body fight cancer: From berries to… ) Flax and sesame seeds boost health for older women, says nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar. (Unsplash)

According to Shalini, the right nutrients can go a long way in supporting hormonal balance, improving bone health, and preventing inflammation as women age. Sharing her advice on Instagram, Shalini says, "If you really care about your mother's health and want her to prevent any nutritional deficiency, ensure she is consuming these 3 nuts every day. How to consume and when to consume is really important, so don't miss out on that."

1. Almonds

"Five soaked almonds in the morning are perfect," she explains. “They're a great source of magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and folate (vitamin B9), which are all crucial for hormonal health.”

2. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are another essential. "They're an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, anti-inflammatory compounds, and lignans, which help reduce hot flashes and keep the heart healthy," says Shalini. She recommends consuming "one teaspoon of flaxseed powder in curd during lunch for better digestion and nutrient absorption."

3. Sesame seeds

And finally, sesame seeds, which she calls the most important. "They're an amazing source of iron, calcium, and B vitamins like B1, B6, and folate," she says. "They help protect bones from osteoporosis, reduce joint pain, improve sleep quality, and lower inflammation."

For best results, Shalini advises, "Ask her to have one teaspoon of roasted sesame seeds about an hour after dinner." She concludes with a heartfelt reminder, "Take good care of the women who took care of you."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.