Fortis gastroenterologist shares the best breakfast for weight loss: ‘Keeps you feeling full throughout the day’

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 08:15 am IST

To aid weight loss, gastroenterologist Dr Vatsya suggests consuming curd with chia or basil seeds, which provide probiotics and fibre, and helps control hunger.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as what you eat replenishes your body and provides nutrients to kickstart the day. What you eat also sets the tone for the day you will have. A healthy breakfast provides energy, whereas an unhealthy one leads to energy crashes.

Eating this breakfast will help drop your hunger, reduce cravings, and overall calorie intake goes down. (Freepik)

But what if you are trying to lose weight? What could be the best breakfast in such a scenario? Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, with over 10 years of experience, shared the best breakfast option for when you are trying to shed kilos. Let's find out.

What is the best breakfast for weight loss?

Dr Vatsya, in a post titled, ‘Best breakfast for weight loss’, revealed a simple, fibre-rich meal that can help you feel satiated throughout the day. According to the gastroenterologist, the perfect weight-loss breakfast meal is curd with chia seeds or basil seeds. “Simple, tasty, and genuinely effective for fat loss,” he wrote. Here's why:

  • Curd gives probiotics for a healthier gut, and seeds add fibre that keeps you full longer.
  • Your hunger levels drop, cravings decrease, and overall calorie intake decreases.

Explaining further, Dr Vatsya said, “If you have trouble with weight loss and a problem with feeling hungry, you should consume chia seeds or basil seeds with curd.

Why should you have chia or basil seeds with curd?

He stressed that, firstly, after consuming chia or basil seeds with curd in the morning, you will notice a difference in your life from the very first meal because they provide you with probiotics.

Furthermore, highlighting how these seeds help keep one full longer, Dr Vatsya explained, “Chia seeds provide you with fibre in a very condensed form, which keeps you feeling full throughout the day.” This, in turn, leads to a decrease in your daily calorie intake.

Lastly, the gastroenterologist suggested trying this breakfast for thirty days. “You will genuinely see that you stay full for at least four hours. You might stop eating the parathas you used to have for breakfast,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

