Anushka Shetty swears by yoga to stay fit: On her 44th birthday, check top 7 weight loss asanas like surya namaskar

Anushka Shetty – known for Telegu films such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty – celebrated her 44th birthday on November 7. So, what keeps her looking ageless and fit? You guessed it: yoga! The Tollywood star swears by the ancient Indian practice, crediting it for transforming her life. Also read | Pooja Batra's fitness secrets for toned body at 49: Mixed martial arts, yoga, pranayama, hiking Happy birthday, Anushka Shetty! Check out what she said about yoga. (Instagram/ Anushka Shetty)

Over the years, the actor has spoken about her health and fitness in interviews and social media posts, sharing that one of the most consistent aspects of her fitness journey has been yoga. In a June 2017 Instagram post, Anushka Shetty said, “Most memorable moment in my Life is when I took the decision to teach Yoga. I come from a family of doctors and engineers. It was a brave decision on my side to go for yoga, but it has totally changed my life and is responsible for everything now.”

If you usually skip yoga for a high-intensity workout, thinking it will be more of a calorie burner, then you might not be entirely correct. If you are wondering if yoga can help with weight loss, in an August 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared some effective asanas for weight loss and weight management.

However, Himalayan pointed out that yoga alone won't burn enough calories to reduce weight: “It's important to note that while asanas can boost your metabolic rate and support weight management, they should be combined with a balanced diet and overall healthy lifestyle for optimal results.”

That said, here are seven asanas he recommended that are designed to boost your metabolism and support weight management. Try incorporating them into your routine:

1. Surya namaskar (Sun salutation)

This dynamic sequence of postures is a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups and elevates your heart rate. The flowing movements, combined with deep breathing, increase your body's oxygen consumption and calorie burn, ultimately boosting your metabolic rate.

2. Chaturanga dandasana (Plank pose)

This powerful asana engages your entire body, particularly your core muscles, arms, and legs. Holding the plank position for an extended period can increase muscle tone, improve posture, and rev up your metabolism.

3. Virabhadrasana (Warrior pose)

The warrior poses, such as Virabhadrasana I, II, and III, challenge your lower body strength and engage your core muscles. These poses help build lean muscle mass, which in turn increases your resting metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories even when at rest.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This backbend asana targets your abdominal muscles, stimulating digestion and boosting your metabolic rate. Additionally, it strengthens your back muscles, improving overall posture and core strength.

5. Adho mukha svanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

This inversion pose engages multiple muscle groups, including your arms, shoulders, legs, and core. It not only strengthens your body but also promotes better circulation and lymphatic drainage, which can aid in weight management.

6. Navasana (Boat pose)

This challenging asana targets your abdominal muscles, engaging your core and promoting better posture. By strengthening your core, you can improve your overall metabolic efficiency and burn more calories throughout the day.

7. Halasana (Plow pose)

This inverted asana stimulates the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Additionally, it stretches and tones the abdominal muscles, contributing to better digestion and improved metabolic function.

Yoga is not just a physical practice; it's a holistic approach to wellness. Combine it with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, and you'll be on your way to achieving your fitness goals and maintaining overall well-being. If you need motivation to start your yoga journey, click here for a yoga trainer's top 4 tips.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.