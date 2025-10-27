Pooja Batra's fitness secrets for toned body at 49: Mixed martial arts, yoga, pranayama, hiking

Actor Pooja Batra turned 49 on October 27. In a 2021 interview with Mid-day.com, Pooja opened up about her fitness routine. A brown belt holder in mixed martial arts (MMA) with two black stripes, Pooja's believes that MMA is not just a physical workout, but a mental game-changer, keeping the brain active and engaged. Her philosophy is simple: 'Put gold into your body, and you become gold'. Also read | Pooja Batra does yoga with her nephew then sweats it out at gym With her passion for fitness, Pooja Batra has been pushing boundaries when it comes to staying fit and active, proving that age is just a number. (Instagram/ Pooja Batra)

‘I find MMA good for physical and mental health’

She said, “I trained (MMA) three days a week for six years, and acquired a brown belt with two black stripes. I find MMA good for your physical and mental health. When you learn a routine, and execute movements using both sides of your body, you are joining the dots in your brain, and keeping it active for a long period of time... if you put gold into your body, you become gold. Knowing the dynamics of intake versus [expression] makes it simple to monitor the weight. Fitness is needed to stay happy.”

‘I have hiked to the base camp of Mount Everest’

Did you know Pooja, who lives in Los Angeles, is also a certified yoga teacher, and her love for yoga, along with MMA, has led her to live a balanced life? What's more? Her hiking adventures have taken her to breathtaking destinations, including the base camps of Mount Everest, Mont Blanc, and Mount Baldi, Yosemite.

She said, “In order to thrive as a human being, you need to have satva, the Sanskrit word for balance. Yoga and MMA lead you to live a balanced life... I am now a certified yoga teacher, and did my first yoga retreat in Nosara, Costa Rica, in August (2021)... I’m also a hiker, and have hiked to the base camps of Mount Everest, Mont Blanc, and Mount Baldi, Yosemite.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.