Pooja Batra does Sirsasana and its variations in calming workout video: Watch

If you are looking for some workout motivation this Tuesday, you have to take a look at Pooja Batra’s social media account. The Bollywood actor and former Miss India loves working out and swears by yoga to keep herself fit and healthy. Today, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing variations of Sirsasana or the Yoga Headstand in her garden. It is the most calming thing you will see today.

Pooja shared a video of herself doing yoga in her garden and said she was missing her farm life. She captioned the post with a quote from Viktor E Frankl. She wrote, “Missing my farm life. ‘Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.’ ~ Viktor E Frankl.”

In the video, dressed in a green racerback sports bra and calf-length tights, Pooja did different variations of Sirsasana or the Yoga Headstand.

The video begins with Pooja doing Sirsasana. She stays in the yoga pose for a few seconds and then moves on to do Salamba Sirsasana Konasana or the Headstand Wide Legs Yoga Pose, where she stretched her legs out wide to her sides.

Then, Pooja brings her legs down and, in the air, joins the base of her feet. She follows this by doing the Salamba Sirsasana Pada Garudasana or the Headstand Eagle Legs Yoga Pose. She ends the routine by doing Sirsasana once again and then slowly brings her legs down in a resting position.

Benefits:

Sirsasana and its variations help calm the brain and relieve stress and mild depression. It stimulates the spine and muscles in the legs. It also strengthens the lungs, arms and shoulder. It helps in toning the abdominal organs and improves digestion.

So, are you exercising today?

