Pooja Batra’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga will make your jaws drop

If you are searching for some workout motivation this Sunday, look no further as Bollywood actor and former Miss India Pooja Batra Shah made jaws drop this weekend with her Yoga exercise session. Stunning fitness enthusiasts with her backbend game and forearm balance, Pooja pulled off a neat Vrischikasana or Yoga’s Scorpion pose in new health post and we are in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva gave fans a glimpse of her rigorous workout routine and was featured donning an olive green halter sports bralette, teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights and hair pulled back into a top knot to ace the athleisure look. Balancing her body weight on her forearms as she lifted her torso and legs into a backbend position, Pooja shared in the caption, “"Prana flows where attention goes." ~ Ancient yogic saying (sic).”

She added, “The ancient yogis added another dimension to this teaching, emphasizing the power of intention, or Sankalpa, in directing the flow of life force energy. #Sankalpa is an intention to manifest something, whether it be a certain goal or desire. #yogawithpoojabatra #yogaeverydamnday (sic).”

Benefits:

Performing the Yoga asana Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose helps with balance and endurance while improving alertness, concentration and neuromascular coordination. It may help those who suffer from sciatica as it strengthens the legs and opens the hips and chest muscles.

Also strengthening one’s shoulders, arms, core and back, Vrischikasana improves the flexibility of the spine. This exercise is highly energizing, both physically and mentally.

Precautions:

This exercise is not recommended for those with hip or back problems, high blood pressure, glaucoma or women who are pregnant. No Yoga practice should be painful hence, gently come out of the pose if you sense any physical discomfort or sensation that feels unproductive.

