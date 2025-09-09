Pooja Batra looks smoking hot in deepcut, backless sequin gown at 48. See pics

Pooja Batra Shah, the Indian-American actor, model, and beauty queen, is also a bona fide fashionista who continues to serve major style goals like a pro. Recently, she attended an award show for her movie Echoes of Us, and her red-carpet look was nothing short of iconic. It’s one of those appearances that instantly makes you want to grab a pen and start taking style notes. Let’s break down her stunning look and see what we can learn from her fashion game. (Also read: From floral dupattas to neo-traditional silhouettes: Top 5 festive fashion trends for 2025 ) Pooja Batra dazzled on the red carpet in a sultry backless sequin gown at the Echoes of Us awards. (Instagram/@poojabatra)

Pooja Batra rocks stunning black gown

For the event, Pooja truly turned up the glam meter in a stunning gown that made heads turn. She opted for a deep-cut dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate tie-on detailing at the back, beautifully showcasing the sultry backless design.

The outfit came in a nude base layered with sheer black netted fabric, intricately adorned with shimmering black sequin embroidery that added just the right amount of glitz and glam. With its sleek bodycon fit, the gown hugged her frame to perfection, accentuating her curves, while the flowing maxi hemline brought in an extra dose of elegance and drama to her look.

How she styled her look

Pooja wisely kept her accessories minimal, allowing her dazzling gown to take centre stage. She styled her look with just a few statement pieces, a sleek golden bracelet, an emerald ring that added a pop of colour, a chic white handbag for contrast, and a pair of elegant golden earrings.

Her makeup was on point, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses blow-dried in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her glam look.