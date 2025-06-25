Sonam Kapoor wows in larger-than-life scarf and bold butter yellow blazer dress; fans say ‘no one does fashion like her’

Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party held on June 24, 2025, in Kensington Gardens, London. For the star-studded evening, the 40-year-old actor went full glam in a breathtaking Givenchy ensemble from Sarah Burton's Paris Debut collection. Let's decode her look and take a few style notes from the actor. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor flaunts completely backless gowns, deep plunging dresses in sultry new photoshoot. See pics ) Sonam Kapoor stuns at Serpentine Gallery party in bold Givenchy ensemble. (Instagram/@dietsabya)

Sonam Kapoor stuns in stylish Givenchy look

Anonymous fashion commentator Diet Sabya shared Sonam's exclusive pictures on Instagram along with the caption, “Sonam attends the@serpentineuksummer party last night in full@givenchyby Sarah Burton's Paris Debut collection. The look is all leather ooof. It's giving silhouette. Styled by@rheakapoor.”

For the event, Sonam wore a chic butter-yellow blazer dress that screamed power dressing with a fashionable twist. The full-sleeved number featured strong, structured shoulders, a sharp double collar, a sculpted waistline that highlighted her figure, side pockets for that utilitarian edge, and a classy midi-length hemline.

Bold accessories and glam

Adding an extra layer of drama to the look, she paired it with a sleek black inner top and styled it with a massive black leather scarf tied around her neck, a statement accessory that instantly amped up the high-fashion quotient.

Assisted by her sister and longtime fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her look with a pair of sleek black heels. Her glam game was just as strong, she opted for a bold beauty look featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, flushed cheeks, a generous dose of highlighter for that luminous glow, and a pink lipstick that tied it all together. With her luscious tresses tied back into a neat, sophisticated bun, Sonam looked nothing short of breathtaking.

How internet reacted

Sonam’s pictures quickly grabbed attention on social media, racking up thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, “She can literally carry off everything.” Another chimed in, “No one does fashion like Rhea & Sonam. They like & enjoy it.” Another commented, “Rhea and Sonam combo will always be relevant in fashion to any generation whosoever,” while another added, “The OG fashionista for a reason.”