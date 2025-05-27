Urvashi Rautela calls Diet Sabya ‘paid troll’ for claiming she blocked guests at Cannes: No matter how hard you troll...

Actor Urvashi Rautela has called out the Instagram page Diet Sabya for accusing her of blocking a hotel stairway while posing for pictures at the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi clarified that she had permission to shoot at the location and slammed Diet Sabya, labeling them a "paid troll". Also read: Urvashi Rautela gives internet ‘secondhand embarrassment’ as she blocks stairway for photo op at Cannes: 'No manners' Urvashi recently faced backlash for a video that showed her blocking a hotel stairway for a photoshoot in a golden gown at Cannes, posing for pictures while ignoring hotel guests trying to pass by.

Urvashi slams Diet Sabya

Urvashi took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam the fashion commentator Diet Sabya, sharing that they tried to pull her down by claiming that she blocked a stairway when she was getting her photos clicked at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

The statement is addressed to her “global fans, supporters, the Cannes Festival community, and champions of truth”.

“I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect,” she wrote.

The actor called Diet Sabya “a cheap imitation of Diet Prada”, saying the page lacks “even an ounce of originality, thriving only on venomous attacks against hardworking outsiders who dare to shine”.

“Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander. My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one not Diet Sabya, nor their petty lies can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires,” she added.

Urvashi concluded her statement, writing, “No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls”.

What Diet Sabya posted

Urvashi recently faced backlash for a video that showed her seemingly blocking a hotel stairway for a photoshoot in a golden gown at Cannes, posing for pictures while ignoring hotel guests trying to pass by. Many social media users criticised her for prioritising her shoot over the convenience of others.

On May 23, Diet Sabya posted a video of Urvashi posing for photographs on a hotel stairway, while guests waited behind her. The caption read, “Not the first lady blocking everyone’s way for her photo op.”

“I’m sorry she has nooooo manners whatttttt so ever. Shes representing India unfortunately, and behaving like that isn’t getting anyone anywhere,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “It’s called basic courtesy! Clearly she doesn’t have it ! Stepping aside and saying please pass through isn’t going to kill anyone”. “Why do we lack etiquette,” one comment read.

For the said outing, Urvashi opted for a shimmering, cape-style Joli Poli couture number complete with a Judith Leiber statement bag. Urvashi was attending the film festival in a personal capacity, and attended several screenings.