Urvashi Rautela gives internet ‘secondhand embarrassment’ as she blocks stairway for photo op at Cannes: 'No manners'

Urvashi Rautela is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. The actor drew flak for her first red carpet appearance, where she added drama to her multicoloured gown with a tiara and parrot clutch. However, a new video of her posing on the stairway of her hotel, while seemingly blocking others' way, has surfaced online, inviting criticism. (Also Read: Urvashi Rautela puts her gown over Orry in video from Cannes, fans say they should marry each other. Watch) Urvashi Rautela faces criticism for making people wait due to her photography session at Cannes.

Urvashi Rautela blocking guests' way during her photo op

On Friday, fashion watchdog Diet Sabya shared a video showing Urvashi posing on a staircase while hotel guests stood behind her, waiting for her to finish her photo session. The caption on the video read, “Not the first lady blocking everyone’s way for her photo op.” Internet users criticised the actor for lacking “basic manners.”

Internet criticises Urvashi Rautela

One comment read, “I’m sorry, she has nooooo manners whatsoever. She’s representing India, unfortunately, and behaving like that isn’t getting anyone anywhere.” Another added, “Secondhand embarrassment.” A user commented, “It’s called basic courtesy! Clearly, she doesn’t have it! Stepping aside and saying ‘please pass through’ isn’t going to kill anyone.” Someone else joked, “Mata Urvashi in her mandir ki seedhiyaan.” Another wrote, “It’s too embarrassing now; she should stop it.” One user remarked, “Guts and lots of unethical behaviour... also, ignorance at its peak.”

For her latest red carpet appearance at Cannes, Urvashi wore a golden embellished gown with dramatic sleeves, completing the look with a gold bustier-style bikini and a diamond bag. Earlier, the actor made headlines after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. While waving and posing in a black gown, a noticeable hole in her outfit sparked reactions online. While some sympathised with her, others labelled it a publicity stunt.

Urvashi was most recently seen in a special dance number in the film Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film starred Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The action film received a mixed response and earned only ₹118 crore at the global box office. She will next appear in the romantic-horror film Kasoor 2, alongside Aftab Shivdasani.