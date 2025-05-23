Jacqueline Fernandez gets starstruck meeting Jessica Alba at Cannes Film Festival: ‘This was a dream’

Jacqueline Fernandez left speechless at Cannes

Jacqueline wore a red gown at the Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was one of the honorees at the Women in Cinema event as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation at Cannes this year.

Jacqueline shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, reminiscing about her starstruck moments at the Cannes Film Festival, where she got to meet and interact with some of her international idols. She also met Juliette Binoche at the gala.

“This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree i had the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our own unique way,” she wrote.

The actor also shared several moments from the Cannes Film Festival, including a happy picture with actor Jessica Alba.

Jacqueline added, “I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more.. explore more… thank you @redseafilm for honouring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women (heart emojis) still so speechless.”

Hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, the Red Sea Film Festival celebrated the careers of seven women, in front of and behind the camera, making waves in cinema.

Jacqueline was joined by Saudi actor Elham Ali, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, Zambian-Welsh director-screenwriter-actor Rungano Nyoni, Saudi artist and filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Thai actor Engfa Waraha. For the special evening, Jacqueline opted for a red velvet corset gown by Nicole + Felicia, designer sister duo Nicole and Felicia Chang.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s next project

Come June and Jacqueline will be back on the big screen with Housefull 5. The fifth instalment of the franchise is a star-studded affair.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. It is slated to be released in June.