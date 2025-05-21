Urvashi Rautela puts her gown over Orry in video from Cannes, fans say they should marry each other. Watch

Actor Urvashi Rautela's trip to the 78th Cannes Film Festival got an entertaining turn when she ran into Orry. A moment from the meeting has surfaced on social media, and shows the two having a blast together, with Orry dancing to Dabidi Dibidi and getting swept up in the voluminous folds of Urvashi's ballgown. Also read: Urvashi Rautela to people calling her Cannes red carpet outfit with parrot clutch a gimmick: 'Wouldn't change anything' Orry met Urvashi at Cannes.

Orry meets Urvashi in Cannes

On Tuesday, Orry shared a video on Instagram, introducing his encounter with Urvashi. In the clip, Orry says, "Guys, look who I found”, and Urvashi is revealed standing behind him, dressed in her black ballgown.

In the clip, Orry and Urvashi share a hearty laugh. The moment takes a turn when Urvashi puts her enormous ball gown on him, completely covering his face. As he emerges from the dress, Urvashi bursts into laughter.

Orry then broke into a fun rendition of Dabidi Dibidi, a song from Urvashi's film Daaku Maharaj, and started grooving to the beat. Urvashi is initially taken aback, but couldn't help but join in the laughter.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Orry took a dig at Urvashi and wrote, “First Indian woman to capture Orry under her ballgown in Cannes after losing her parrot”.

Social media users react

Fans were thoroughly entertained by the video, with many taking to the comments to share their reaction.

Orry’s friend Muskan Chanana wrote, “Did you walk the red carpet under her dress?" while another social media user wrote, “That step tho”. One social media user took a dig at Urvashi’s wardrobe malfunction writing, “Yehi karte karte uski dress phat gayi thi (This is how Urvashi tore her dress). Now I know”.

One shared “Crazzzzzzyyyy”, with another posting, “The caption just makes it better”. “You guys should marry each other,” one wrote, and one mentioned, “Marry her orry”.

“Such fun DUO... we need more of your collaborations,” one comment read, with another joking, “Orry in bory (sack)”.

More about their trip to Cannes

Earlier this week, Urvashi walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival. For the outing, the actor went for a black silk taffeta gown from Naja Saade Couture. She suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her gown had a hole near her arm. The black gown featured sheer full-length sleeves with a crew neckline, a plunging sweetheart neck detail, a corseted bodice hugging her midriff, a cinched waistline, a pleated voluminous skirt with layers of silk, a floor-grazing silhouette, and a train at the back. Meanwhile, Orry seems to be in Cannes to support her close friend and actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is at the film festival for the screening of her film Homebound.