Sonam Kapoor flaunts completely backless gowns, deep plunging dresses in sultry new photoshoot. See pics

Sonam Kapoor is turning up the heat with her sizzling new photoshoot. The 39-year-old actor recently graced the cover of Vogue India, and her smouldering looks are bound to make you feel the summer heat even more. From backless gowns to daring plunging dresses, she flaunts a series of bold looks. Let's take a closer dive into the stunning outfits she rocked for this fiery shoot. Sonam Kapoor turns heads in bold outfits for Vogue India photoshoot. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's bold couture looks

In the first look, Sonam Kapoor strikes an iconic pose atop the domed mosaic roof of Amdavad ni Gufa, a stunning architectural marvel inspired by tortoise shells and soap bubbles. She dons a vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier bodysuit from her personal collection, paired with jeans adorned with intricate Anamika Khanna embroidery. Her waist is cinched with keys and locks, adding a vintage flair to the ensemble.

In second look, Sonam wears a stunning Gaurav Gupta ghungroo dress from his student collection at Central Saint Martins, London. This masterpiece is nothing short of an artistic spectacle, with vibrant hues and a blend of luxurious fabrics. She complements the ensemble with bold golden statement earrings, glamorous makeup, and her hair styled in a sleek middle-parted braided ponytail.

In another look, Sonam channels the elegance of a giant red rose, donning a stunning bundi jacket by Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with a rose-inspired dress from Chinese designer Cheney Chan. In yet another striking outfit, she embraces vintage charm, wearing a white Ashdeen sari, aged with remnant tea stains, draped as a skirt. To add a contemporary twist, she styles it with a golden-embellished crop jacket, serving as a blouse.

From J.Lo's jungle dress to backless Dior drama

Another jaw-dropping look featured Sonam in the iconic Jennifer Lopez moment from the 2000 Grammys, wearing the legendary sheer jungle-print Versace dress. Sonam’s sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, sourced a vintage version of the gown from a market and styled Sonam perfectly in this viral piece of fashion history.

In the final look, Sonam went completely backless in a shimmering Dior figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline. She styled the dramatic piece with an oxidised silver necklace worn as headgear, complementing the look with nude glam makeup.