Sara Ali Khan glows in simple yellow chikankari kurta paired with matching glass bangles; fashionistas, take notes

Sara Ali Khan's love for chikankari kurtas is no secret, as she often steps out in easy-breezy pieces that are equal parts cool and stylish, especially during the summer. Her latest appearance on May 2 in Mumbai was no exception. Dressed in a sunshine-yellow kurta, Sara once again proved that simplicity can be seriously chic. If you're on the hunt for summer style inspo, it's time to break down her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares stunning postcards from her Switzerland vacation with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim: Pics ) In a recent appearance, Sara Ali Khan wore a bright yellow kurta with intricate chikankari embroidery. (Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Sara Ali Khan shines in yellow chikankari kurta

On Monday, Sara was spotted in Mumbai looking effortlessly elegant in a bright yellow kurta that's perfect for the summer heat. The kurta featured a relaxed fit, a scoop neckline, and full sleeves, offering both comfort and grace. What truly stood out was the intricate white chikankari embroidery that beautifully adorned the neckline and flowed all over the kurta, creating a striking contrast against the light-printed fabric. She styled the kurta with a pair of white palazzo pants, keeping the vibe easygoing yet refined.

Sara accessorised her summery look with a pair of statement golden hoop earrings and stacked yellow glass bangles that added a playful yet traditional touch to her ensemble. Keeping her makeup fresh and dewy, she opted for defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, a soft stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, a hint of luminous highlighter, and glossy lips that tied the whole look together. As for her hair, she styled her luscious tresses into a sleek high ponytail, channelling cool-girl energy with a desi twist.

On the work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Sky Force. She is currently gearing up for her next big-screen outing, Metro... In Dino, helmed by director Anurag Basu. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2025.