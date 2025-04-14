Sara Ali Khan shares stunning postcards from her Switzerland vacation with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim: Pics

Sara Ali Khan is a true travel enthusiast, and whenever she's not shooting, she's off discovering new destinations. This time, the 29-year-old actor jetted off to Switzerland with her mother, Amrita Singh, and younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. From snowy landscapes to cosy moments, Sara treated her Insta fam to dreamy postcards from her vacation that are guaranteed to give you a serious case of wanderlust. (Also read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s dreamy Tuscan holiday with daughter Sitara will spark major wanderlust. See pics ) Sara Ali Khan's Swiss holiday features vibrant fashion, serene landscapes and quality time with family. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Inside Sara Ali Khan's Swiss holiday

On Monday, Sara took to Instagram to share a stunning series of pictures from her Swiss holiday, captioned, “My most green red flag 🇨🇭.” The first photo featured a sweet mother-daughter moment, with Sara striking a pose in a silver jacket alongside Amrita Singh, who looked elegant in a blue sweatshirt layered with a beige half-puffer jacket and a floral shawl. The duo posed against a dreamy backdrop of snow-covered mountains, making the moment even more picturesque.

In the follow-up pictures, the actor was seen paragliding, looking radiant in a black puffer jacket adorned with a vibrant floral print. In another snap, she was spotted sipping coffee in a neon co-ord set paired with a matching cap, proving that her fashion game is always on point, even in the chilly Swiss Alps.

In other snaps, Sara is seen taking a dip in the pool, soaking up the sun, and capturing the serene beauty of Switzerland through her lens. The photo dump also offered glimpses of her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was spotted standing on a bridge and clicking pictures of his sister. The carousel featured several scenic shots of Sara enjoying the picturesque charm of Interlaken.

On the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Sky Force. She is currently working on her upcoming theatrical release, Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 2025.