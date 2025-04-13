Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s dreamy Tuscan holiday with daughter Sitara will spark major wanderlust. See pics

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are currently soaking in the charm of Europe on a serene family vacation, accompanied by their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. The actor and his family seem to be making the most of their time abroad, and the latest photos shared by Namrata give fans a sneak peek into their picturesque getaway in Tuscany, Italy. Their dreamy snapshots capture the beauty of their trip perfectly and are sure to spark some serious wanderlust. (Also read: Suhana Khan’s Bali vacation is straight out of a travel dream; here are top 5 places to visit in this tropical paradise ) Namrata Shirodkar shares delightful moments from her family vacation in Tuscany with Mahesh Babu and their daughter, Sitara. (Instagram/@namratashirodkar)

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s Italian getaway

On April 12, Namrata gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life.”

Although Mahesh Babu stayed out of the camera's direct gaze, Namrata managed to capture a candid shot of him from behind as he explored the charming streets of Tuscany. In another heartwarming moment, the former actress was seen twinning in denim with their daughter, Sitara. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be sharing a light-hearted conversation, showcasing their close bond and the joy of their relaxed vacation.

The pictures from Namrata's photo carousel beautifully capture the lush green landscapes of Tuscany. From serene, calming lanes and charming little cafés to stunning architectural structures, every frame reflects the timeless beauty of the city. One particularly soothing shot shows Namrata soaking in the peaceful surroundings, relaxing and unwinding in the heart of nature.

How internet reacted

Namrata's post quickly caught the attention of fans online. One Instagram user wrote, "3rd slide Mufasa," drawing a fun comparison to the iconic character. Another commented, "Jai babuuuuuuu 3rd one," while a third simply wrote, "Jai baabu." Many others dropped fire and heart emoticons.