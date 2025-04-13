Sara Ali Khan turns photographer for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at their Switzerland vacation. See pics

Vacation mode is on for siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they are currently having a fun time in Switzerland. On Sunday, Ibrahim took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his Swiss vacation. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan gets advice from aunt Soha Ali Khan after Nadaaniyan debacle: ‘Don’t surround yourself with yes men') Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

Ibrahim and Sara enjoy Swiss vacation together

He served "good looks, good looks and good looks" as he posed for the pictures clicked by his sister and actor Sara. In one of the images, Sara could be seen clicking Ibrahim as the two sat against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

Check out the pictures below:

Ibrahim tagged the location as Interlaken, Switzerland.

Both Sara and Ibrahim often flaunt their love for each other publicly. Last month, Sara posted a heartwarming birthday wish for Ibrahim.

Sara's caption

Sharing pictures from Ibrahim's birthday celebration on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday brother mine...It's now your time to sparkle shine and shine. Another year of Nadaniyaan."

Ibrahim, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently made his acting debut with Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which also featured Khushi Kapoor. The film failed to create an impression on the audience. Now, it's to be seen how Ibrahim performs next in his upcoming projects.

Ibrahim will be seen next in Sarzameen. Also starring Kajol, the film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. While not much is known about Sarzameen, it is being described as a mystery thriller, which explores different facets of love and relationships. The film is backed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Sara is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie Metro… In Dino, a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro, will feature an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will release on July 4.

(With inputs from ANI)