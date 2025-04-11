Ibrahim Ali Khan gets advise from aunt Soha Ali Khan after Nadaaniyan debacle: ‘Don’t surround yourself with yes men'

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Naadaniyaan, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, met with criticism from both critics and audiences. It received backlash for its cringe-worthy dialogues and performances. In a recent interview, actor Soha Ali Khan, who is also Ibrahim's aunt, was asked about what advice she would give him after being trolled. She said one needs to develop a thick skin if they want to be a part of the industry. Aunt Soha Ali Khan advises Ibrahim Ali Khan to develop a thicker skin and work on his craft after Nadaaniyaan flop show.

During an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha was asked, as a family member, how did she react when Ibrahim was criticised not only for his acting but his looks as well. “Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world. One needs to digest people’s opinions or then don’t read the comments. But, I feel, sometimes, it’s important to read the comments because you can’t just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward,” Soha said.

'Don't shut and surround yourself with yes men'

Soha went on to mention that there is already a lot of hate in the world, and there are people who celebrate others' failure. In all this, actors are the easiest targets because they put themselves out there.

"The only thing you can do is have some kind of armour. Do not shut yourself to the world and surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men. Be open to criticism, introspect and work towards your craft. Don’t let your film’s success or failure, perhaps, destroy you in ways but also recognise where you need to work on something and become better,” Soha added.

About Soha Ali Khan upcoming projects

Soha is currently busy promoting her latest Chhorri 2, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajan, Sourabh Goyal and Jitendra Kumar. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Kumar and Jack Davis, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.