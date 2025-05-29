Internet thinks Sara Ali Khan looks her best in mini bow dress she wore for Metro In Dino promotions. What do you think?

Sara Ali Khan and the team of her upcoming film Metro In Dino attended a promotional event on Wednesday. Sara, along with Anupam Kher, Ali Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others, arrived at the song launch event in stylish clothes. Let's decode Sara's look. Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a powder blue mini dress.

Also Read | Kumar Mangalam Birla cuddles with daughter Ananya in sweet pic; but it's his luxurious watch that has our attention

A mini bow dress to kickstart the promos

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Sara Ali Khan chose a powder blue mini-length ensemble for the promotions. Ami shared a video showcasing Sara's look on Instagram with the caption, “Kick-starting promos with @saraalikhan95 in a powder blue moment.” The dress is from Elliatt, while her jewellery is from Mozaati and House of Shikha. Lastly, the heels are from Aquazzura.

All details about Sara's dress

The powder blue outfit features a strapless design, a square neckline, a fitted bodice, a mini-length skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette, a layered design under the bust, and a large bow detail on the back. Sara complemented the ensemble with minimal jewels and clear pointed high heels embellished with glittering crystals. As for jewellery, she wore a luxe Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a ring, and floral-shaped earrings.

With her hair tied in a messy ponytail with a few loose strands sculpting her face, Sara chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, caramel brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and muted pink eye shadow.

What did the internet say?

The internet loved Sara's look. One Instagram user commented, “This was just stunning, best Sara has looked.” Another wrote, “So pretty she looks.” A comment said, “My my [fire emojis].”

About Metro In Dino

Meanwhile, the team of Metro In Dino shared a brief video and revealed the first look from the film, as well as the teaser of the first song, Zamaana Lage. Apart from Sara, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee. It will hit the theatres on July 4.