Metro In Dino first look: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal battle their emotional upheavals. Watch

The team of Metro In Dino has shared a brief video and revealed the first look from the film, as well as the teaser of the first song, Zamaana Lage. Taking to YouTube on Saturday, T-Series posted the over one-minute-long video, which gave a glimpse inside the lives of the characters played by Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee. (Also Read | Metro In Dino release date: Here's when Anurag Basu's anthology with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur will hit screens) Metro In Dino first look: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal in stills from the film.

Metro In Dino first look

The video began with the words--the city has changed, and so have the stories. The video showed Sara Ali Khan and Aditya as they stood next to each other at the train station. While Aditya's character is seen enjoying the mountains, Sara's character enjoys her city life. Ali Fazal's character, a singer, finds his love in Fatima Sana.

Pankaj's character, in the Anurag Basu-directed film, is in awe of Konkona. In the video, Ali, Aditya and Sara are seen struggling with their emotions as they get upset, cry and yell, respectively. Metro In Dino will introduce the audience to a world of modern love and relationships.

Metro In Dino first song Zamaana Lage teaser

Zamaana Lage, which will be out on May 28, witnesses the collaboration between composer Pritam and Anurag. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The music of Metro In Dino has been composed by Pritam.

More about Metro In Dino

Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film weaves together a colourful, melody-soaked narrative of stories that reintroduces us to life in the metropolitan cities of India. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag, and Taani Basu. Metro In Dino will hit the theatres on July 4.

After Life in a Metro and Ludo, Metro In Dino is the final chapter of director Anurag Basu’s trilogy of hyperlinked cinema.