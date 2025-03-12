Metro In Dino release date: Here's when Anurag Basu's anthology with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur will hit screens

The makers of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie Metro… In Dino announced on Wednesday that the new release date is July 4. The anthology film, a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro, will feature an ensemble cast. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan romances Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's romantic musical, film to release on this date. Watch) Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma in a still from Metro...In Dino.

Metro…In Dino release date announced

“When love, fate and city life collide, magic is bound to happen! #MetroInDino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you," production banner T-Series posted on its social media handles.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The announcement comes days after there were rumours that the movie, which has faced several delays, might not come out in theatres this year.

The film’s team, however, dismissed the rumours at the time. “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that 'Metro In Dino' is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025," the team said in a statement.

Metro… In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. Its music is by Pritam, who previously collaborated with Anurag on the films Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

The film went on-floors in 2022 and shooting was concluded this year in March. Anurag had the idea for a long time but he developed it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other work

Anurag also has a film with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela lined up. The film will be released in theatres for Diwali this year and its first look was released recently. A slowed version of the song, "Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi aashiqui hai" is played in the announcement video, though the filmmakers didn't confirm if it's the third part of Aashiqui.

With inputs from PTI