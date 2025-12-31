Whey protein coffee to matcha latte: Nutrition coach shares the benefits of 2025's five most viral drinks

As more people in India pay attention to health and fitness, gym culture is growing, driving higher demand for protein drinks and powders. One popular option is protein coffee, which appeals to those who want caffeine but need to keep their calorie intake low, combining the benefits of protein with the energy boost of coffee. Meanwhile, matcha became one of the most popular drinks of 2025. This Japanese green tea powder is loved for its rich flavour and its antioxidant and metabolic health benefits. From whey protein coffee to matcha, 2025 demonstrated that viral drink trends were about experience, aesthetics, and community. (ADOBE STOCK)

As these trendy drinks become more popular, it's important to consider the benefits and drawbacks of these drinks. “For example, protein coffee can support muscle recovery and provide lasting energy; still, you should watch for added sugars in some brands”, Nutrition Coach Kush Malhotra tells Health Shots. Matcha is known for its health benefits, but a nutrition coach would advise drinking it in moderation, as it contains caffeine that can cause jitters if consumed in excess.

Here are the 5 most viral drinks in 2025

Here are five popular drinks that went viral on social media and menus in 2025. They range from exciting protein drinks to calming matcha lattes.

1. Whey protein coffee

The strong smell of coffee complements the creamy taste of whey protein. This creates a morning drink that tastes great and supports muscle recovery. Fitness enthusiasts have begun to favour this combination for its caffeine and protein benefits.

Kush Malhotra says, “Whey protein absorbs quickly, making it great for recovery after workouts. When you combine it with coffee, which boosts energy and alertness, you create a drink that helps both energy levels and muscle growth. A typical serving provides about 20-25 grams of protein and moderate caffeine, which enhances focus and performance.” Moderation is important. Too much caffeine can cause jitters, anxiety, and trouble sleeping, depending on your body's response.

2. Infused smoothies

Smoothies have been popular for a while, but they're evolving to include natural ingredients that may help the body manage stress. Ingredients such as ashwagandha, maca root, and reishi mushrooms are now being added to these blends. "Infused smoothies can improve your overall wellness; they boost mental clarity, reduce fatigue, and help you handle stress better. Adding nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet can make a smoothie that provides important vitamins, minerals, and fibre," says the nutrition coach.

3. Matcha latte

From calming tea ceremonies in Japan to Instagram posts worldwide, the matcha latte has become a popular, healthy beverage. Matcha has a bright green colour and a strong, distinctive taste, is made from finely ground green tea leaves and is high in antioxidants.

"Matcha has many benefits, and it is rich in catechins, antioxidants that may support heart health and weight control. A matcha latte provides steady energy because it releases caffeine slowly, unlike coffee, which can cause a crash, and it contains L-theanine. This amino acid helps you relax and improves focus," says Malhotra.

Not all matcha is the same. It's important to pay attention to its quality and origin. Contaminants like heavy metals can be a concern when you consume whole-leaf products.

4. Golden milk

Golden milk is a drink that combines turmeric with warm milk, which can be dairy or plant-based, along with spices like cinnamon and ginger. This drink originates in ancient Ayurvedic traditions and is popular in wellness discussions for its potential to reduce inflammation.

"Turmeric has curcumin, a compound that may help reduce inflammation and acts as an antioxidant. When combined with black pepper, curcumin is better absorbed. Depending on the type of milk used, golden milk can also provide important nutrients, such as calcium, vitamin D, and healthy fats," says the expert.

Turmeric is an excellent addition to a healthy diet, but it is not a cure-all. You will gain greater benefits from turmeric by using it consistently over time rather than occasionally.

5. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is becoming a popular way to stay hydrated. This tasty beverage is rich in nutrients and excellent for cooling down while staying healthy. "Watermelon is mainly made of water, over 90%, and has few calories, making it great for staying hydrated. It is also high in vitamins A and C. Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which can help improve blood flow and reduce muscle soreness," shares the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)