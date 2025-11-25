Chennai nutrition coach shares 5 foods you should eat daily to be lean: 'Every single egg provides 6 grams of protein'

Ditch the restrictive diets and fuel your body with the good stuff, as it's all about nourishing yourself for the long haul, not just cutting calories. Raj Ganpath, a fitness and nutrition coach with 18 years of experience and co-founder of The Quad, took to Instagram on November 25 to talk about five foods for daily consumption that can help you achieve long-term fitness. Also read | Protein and/or fibre supplements: filling the gap Eggs are highly nutritious: they packed with protein, fat, choline, and selenium.(Shutterstock)

His recommended items included lentils, legumes, and beans, for their substantial content of protein, fibre, and minerals. Raj wrote in his caption, “If you want to be lean, fit and healthy in the long term, you need to think beyond eating less and focus on eating well.”

1. Lentils, legumes, beans: protein-packed powerhouses

He said in the video he posted, “Here are five things you should eat every single day, but only if you want to be strong, healthy, and fit. Are you ready? Number one: lentils, legumes, or beans. Yes, they are not all protein, but they do contain considerable amounts of protein, fibre, and minerals. In fact, one cup of cooked lentils, not the watery dal, but 240 ml of cooked lentils, contains anywhere from 10 to 15 g of protein and 10 to 15 g of fibre.”

2. Curd or yoghurt: a balanced food for gut health

Raj's next suggestion was curd or yoghurt, which he described as a balanced food and a probiotic source that offers protein, fat, and carbohydrates. “Number two: curd or yoghurt. A very balanced food. One cup of normal full-fat curd or yoghurt provides you with 150 calories, 8 g of protein, 8 g of fat, and 12 g of carbohydrates in addition to being a probiotic. And if you want to go the Greek yoghurt route, you get even more protein. Number three, eggs. A nutrient bomb. Rich in protein, rich in fat, zero carbohydrates,” he shared.

3. Eggs: a nutrient-dense protein source

He also praised eggsas 'nutrient bomb', which provide a significant amount of protein, fat, choline, and selenium. Raj said, “If you're someone who eats eggs, consider having one to two whole eggs every day. Every single egg provides you with six g of protein. 5 g of fat and 25 percent of your daily need of choline and selenium. Both of which are very important for long-term health and well-being.”

4. Green leafy veggies: low-calorie, high-nutrient winners

His fourth essential food was a minimum of one cup of green, leafy, fibrous vegetables, which are low in calories, high in fibre and micronutrients, and surprisingly high in protein. Raj said, “Number four, green leafy fibrous vegetable at least one cup every day. Why? Because they are low in calories, high in fiber, high in micronutrients, and also high in protein. Vegetables are usually not considered a source of protein, but green leafy vegetables certainly are.”

5. Protein and/or fibre supplements: filling the gap

Finally, Raj recommended protein and/or fibre supplements for individuals who struggle to meet their needs through whole foods, sharing that these supplements are safe and merely help 'fill the gap'.

He said: “And finally, number five, protein and or fibre supplements. If you're someone who isn't getting enough protein or fibre from real food, you should definitely consider these supplements. You don't have to overdo them. You just need to have enough to fill the gap. And no, they are not dangerous. They're not going to hurt you. They are just going to help you fill the gap that you're unable to fill using real food. All the best.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.