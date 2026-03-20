Tried and Tested: I switched to this electric toothbrush for oral hygiene; here's why I can't go back to a manual brush

Ever since my childhood, the drill of using a manual toothbrush is ingrained in my brain. Move the brush back and forth along the gums, clean the outer surfaces of the teeth, move to the inner surfaces, then use up-and-down motions, before brushing the tongue, spitting out the excess toothpaste, and rinsing the mouth. When I recently received the electric Oral-B iO Series 3 toothbrush for a review, I was excited, but sceptical. What if it is too harsh or too fast? I've been using it for two weeks instead of my manual toothbrush, and I think I can never go back! Is the Oral-B iO series 3 a good toothbrush? (Tavishi Dogra)

I guess if you have used an electric toothbrush before, you'll find the Oral-B iO 3 easy to use. If not, it may take some time to get used to it. Just charge it, add your toothpaste, and start brushing. It has a 2-minute timer to help ensure a complete clean. It vibrates three times during your session. When it vibrates, move to the next section of your mouth.

Is the Oral-B iO Series 3 worth it? I can safely leave my regular Oral-B electric toothbrush and use the electric version. The Oral-B iO Series 3 offers a blend of sleek design, effective cleaning, and gentle brushing, which comes at a high cost of ₹6499 per head.

Pros: Premium look and feel: The handle features a modern design that is easy to clean and more stylish than that of cheaper models.

The handle features a modern design that is easy to clean and more stylish than that of cheaper models. Quiet operation: The iO3 operates with much less noise.

The iO3 operates with much less noise. Smart features: Reminders help you remember to replace the brush head regularly for better oral hygiene. Cons: Lack of mode indicators: The brush lacks labels or icons to indicate the selected cleaning mode. This makes it easy to forget which mode you are using.

The brush lacks labels or icons to indicate the selected cleaning mode. This makes it easy to forget which mode you are using. Expensive brush heads: The replacement heads are specific to the iO line, which can increase long-term costs. My honest review of the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush I have been using the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush for over two weeks, and I intend to keep using it. After unpacking my new brush, I saw it was pre-charged. It came with a magnetic charger and recommendations for an initial full charge to improve battery performance. A full charge takes about 3 hours and gives 12 to 14 days of battery life. In the past, the manual brushes I used had rough bristles that made my gums bleed. The Oral-B iO Series 3 electric brush heads have medium and soft bristles that are much gentler.

If you brush your teeth firmly, the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush can help. It has a smart pressure sensor that gives feedback. If you apply too much pressure, it turns red. If the pressure is just right, it lights up green. If you press too lightly, it lights up white. This feature ensures you clean your teeth effectively while protecting your gums.

Buying the iO Series 3 with a travel case during special offers, may be a better deal for you. It's important to consider the cost of replacement heads when deciding if it fits your budget. If you want a high-quality toothbrush that cleans effectively without extra features, the iO3 is a good choice.