Tried and Tested: I switched to this electric toothbrush for oral hygiene; here's why I can't go back to a manual brush
I've used a manual toothbrush to clean my teeth daily for 30 years. Using the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush for two weeks is going to break that!
Ever since my childhood, the drill of using a manual toothbrush is ingrained in my brain. Move the brush back and forth along the gums, clean the outer surfaces of the teeth, move to the inner surfaces, then use up-and-down motions, before brushing the tongue, spitting out the excess toothpaste, and rinsing the mouth. When I recently received the electric Oral-B iO Series 3 toothbrush for a review, I was excited, but sceptical. What if it is too harsh or too fast? I've been using it for two weeks instead of my manual toothbrush, and I think I can never go back!
I guess if you have used an electric toothbrush before, you'll find the Oral-B iO 3 easy to use. If not, it may take some time to get used to it. Just charge it, add your toothpaste, and start brushing. It has a 2-minute timer to help ensure a complete clean. It vibrates three times during your session. When it vibrates, move to the next section of your mouth.
Is the Oral-B iO Series 3 worth it?
I can safely leave my regular Oral-B electric toothbrush and use the electric version. The Oral-B iO Series 3 offers a blend of sleek design, effective cleaning, and gentle brushing, which comes at a high cost of ₹6499 per head.
Pros:
- Premium look and feel: The handle features a modern design that is easy to clean and more stylish than that of cheaper models.
- Quiet operation: The iO3 operates with much less noise.
- Smart features: Reminders help you remember to replace the brush head regularly for better oral hygiene.
Cons:
- Lack of mode indicators: The brush lacks labels or icons to indicate the selected cleaning mode. This makes it easy to forget which mode you are using.
- Expensive brush heads: The replacement heads are specific to the iO line, which can increase long-term costs.
My honest review of the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush
I have been using the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush for over two weeks, and I intend to keep using it. After unpacking my new brush, I saw it was pre-charged. It came with a magnetic charger and recommendations for an initial full charge to improve battery performance. A full charge takes about 3 hours and gives 12 to 14 days of battery life. In the past, the manual brushes I used had rough bristles that made my gums bleed. The Oral-B iO Series 3 electric brush heads have medium and soft bristles that are much gentler.
If you brush your teeth firmly, the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush can help. It has a smart pressure sensor that gives feedback. If you apply too much pressure, it turns red. If the pressure is just right, it lights up green. If you press too lightly, it lights up white. This feature ensures you clean your teeth effectively while protecting your gums.
Buying the iO Series 3 with a travel case during special offers, may be a better deal for you. It's important to consider the cost of replacement heads when deciding if it fits your budget. If you want a high-quality toothbrush that cleans effectively without extra features, the iO3 is a good choice.
Performance summary
|Feature
|What to look for?
|Why it matters?
|Cleaning power
|Gentle
|Superior cleaning compared to manual toothbrushes
|Pressure sensor
|Effective deep clean
|Prevents gum damage by teaching crrect pressure application
|Timer and pacer
|Colour-changing light feedback
|Ensures even brushing across all areas of mouth
|Mode variety
|Alerts every 30-seconds
|Sufficient for various needs without overwhelming options
|Battery life
|3 cleaning modes available
|Reduces charging frequency
|Charging port
|Lasts 18-20 days on a charge and traditional connection
|Ideal for travel but has no USB-C and may require additional cables
Cleaning performance
The iO Series 3 excels at cleaning. The softer brushing experience is an upgrade for those transitioning from a manual brush. The unique magnetic drive system channels cleaning energy effectively without being harsh on gums.
Feel and design
The iO3 is designed with ergonomics in mind. It has a non-slip grip and sits upright without rolling, which makes it easy to store. Available in appealing colour options, this brush is visually striking and functional.
Recommended features
The toothbrush includes some key recommendations from dental professionals.
The toothbrush likely includes recommendations such as:
- Brushing for 2 minutes, twice a day
- Using gentle pressure to avoid gum damage
- Covering all quadrants of the mouth
- Focusing on individual teeth and surfaces
The mentioned features support these recommendations:
- Pressure sensor: alerts users to excessive pressure
- Timer: ensures 2-minute brushing duration
- Pacer functionality: helps users cover all areas evenly
Limitations
As an entry-level model in the iO series, it lacks some high-tech features found in pricier options.
The iO series entry-level model likely lacks features like:
- Bluetooth connectivity for app integration
- Advanced tracking and feedback capabilities
High-tech features in pricier models might include:
- Heart rate monitoring
- GPS tracking
- Sleep tracking
- Workout tracking (distance, pace, calories burned)
- Real-time feedback and coaching
- Integration with popular fitness apps
These apps typically track:
- Workout duration and intensity
- Distance covered
- Calories burned
- Heart rate zones
- Sleep quality and duration
- Recovery time
- Progress tracking and goal setting
Some models may also offer:
- Personalised coaching and training plans
- Social sharing and community features
- Music control and notification alerts
(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. The writer's opinion remains independent and is based on her personal experience with the items.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More
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