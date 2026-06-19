Struggling with acne? Doctor shares a drink that can support clear, glowing skin by reducing inflammation

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is drawing attention to a simple, soothing beverage that may offer benefits beyond just comfort – a warm cup of ginger and honey tea. In an Instagram video shared on June 18, the physician explains how the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of these ingredients may help reduce overall inflammation in the body, support gut health, and potentially contribute to clearer, healthier-looking skin by easing redness and acne.

If you've been diligently following your skincare routine but still struggling with acne, redness, or irritated skin, the issue may not be limited to what you're applying on the surface. Experts increasingly point to the connection between internal health and skin health, with factors such as inflammation , gut health and diet playing an important role in how your skin looks and feels. While no beverage can replace proven skincare treatments, certain warm drinks packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds may offer supportive benefits

Skin health benefits of ginger honey tea According to Dr Sood, while ginger and honey are by no means a magic cure for skin concerns, they do contain beneficial compounds that may support healthier, clearer skin. He explains that ginger is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help combat inflammation and oxidative stress – two key factors often linked to skin barrier damage, redness and acne.

Honey, meanwhile, also boasts antioxidant properties along with naturally soothing compounds that may help support skin health. Additionally, it can serve as a more wholesome sweetener compared to highly processed sugar.

The physician explains, “The reason ginger and honey tea gets linked to clear skin actually makes sense, but it's not a magic acne cure. Ginger contains compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. That matters because inflammation and oxidative stress can influence skin barrier function, redness, and acne-related pathways. Honey also contains antioxidants and soothing compounds. And when used in a drink, it can be a better option than highly processed sugary beverages if you're keeping the amount reasonable.”

The gut health connection Dr Sood highlights that skin health is closely intertwined with gut health, and anything that supports healthy digestion may also help reduce overall inflammation in the body. Ginger, in particular, is known for its soothing effects on the digestive system and may help calm the gut, which in turn could contribute to clearer skin and lower levels of inflammation.

However, the doctor emphasises that ginger and honey are not substitutes for medically proven treatments for conditions such as acne or eczema, nor can they replace a consistent skincare routine. Instead, he describes them as a “low-risk” dietary habit that may offer supportive benefits over time when incorporated as part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

The physician notes, “There's also a gut skin connection. So, anything that supports digestion and lowers overall inflammatory load may indirectly support healthier-looking skin over time. But the keyword is support. Ginger and honey tea is not going to replace acne medication, eczema treatment, or a good skincare routine. For many people, it can be a simple, low-risk habit that fits well into an overall skin-supportive lifestyle. The takeaway is, clear skin usually comes from consistent basics, hydration, nutrition, sleep, stress control, and the right skincare. But ginger and honey tea can be a helpful part of that bigger routine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.