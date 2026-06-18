Monsoon skincare 101: Cosmetologist shares complete guide to prevent oiliness, acne flare-ups and skin infections

As June draws to a close and monsoon clouds begin to blanket the skies, the first showers offer a welcome respite from the sweltering summer heat. But beyond the cool breeze and earthy scent of rain lies a significant seasonal shift – one that your skin experiences just as much as you do. Read more to find out the complete guide to monsoon skincare! (Pexel)

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The monsoon may bring relief, but it also ushers in higher humidity, excessive sweating, clogged pores and an increased risk of fungal and bacterial infections, all of which can wreak havoc on skin health. Acne flare-ups, irritation and dullness often become more common during this time. Just as we swap out our wardrobes and adjust our daily routines for the rainy season, our skincare habits too deserve a thoughtful refresh to keep skin healthy, balanced and glowing.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, cosmetologist and aesthetic physician at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – who highlights, “Every season affects the skin differently, and monsoon is no exception. The combination of humidity, pollution, and fluctuating weather conditions can disrupt the skin's natural balance. A few simple adjustments to your skincare routine can go a long way in preventing common monsoon-related skin problems especially for those prone to acne, sensitivity, or infections.”

From cleansing and hydration to sun protection and infection prevention, here is a complete guide to keeping your skin healthy, comfortable, and glowing throughout the rainy season.

Cleanse without over-cleansing According to Dr Malhotra, one of the most common mistakes people make during the monsoon is washing their face repeatedly to combat oiliness. While cleansing is important, excessive washing can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier, leading to irritation and rebound oil production.

What to do:

Use a gentle cleanser twice daily.

Cleanse after excessive sweating or outdoor exposure.

Avoid harsh soaps and aggressive scrubs. A balanced cleansing routine helps remove dirt, sweat, and pollutants without compromising skin health.

Don’t skip moisturiser Humidity often creates the illusion that the skin is naturally hydrated. However, hydration and oiliness are not the same thing. “Many patients stop moisturising during the monsoon because their skin feels greasy. This can actually worsen dehydration and disturb the skin barrier, making the skin more vulnerable to irritation,” explains Dr Malhotra.

What to do:

Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers.

Gel-based formulations work well for oily and acne-prone skin.

Dry skin types should continue using hydrating creams as recommended. Sunscreen is still essential The cosmetologist highlights that cloudy skies do not mean protection from harmful UV rays. A significant amount of ultraviolet radiation can penetrate clouds and contribute to tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing.

What to do: