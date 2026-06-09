SPF 30 vs SPF 50: Does higher SPF really matter to protect your skin from harmful UV rays?

When shopping for sunscreen, choosing the right Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is one of the most crucial things to notice. And two of the most common options, we mostly see on the bottles are SPF 30 and SPF 50. And whether we blame it on social media influence or our cerebral intelligence, we are certain that the higher the SPF, the better the sun protection. And while this is practically true in most ways, understanding the difference can help you decide the right sunscreen for your skin and lifestyle. SPF 30 or SPF 50, which one to choose (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

What does SPF mean? As most of us know, SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. It measures how well a sunscreen protects your skin from the UVB and UVA rays, which are the main cause of sunburn, skin cancer and premature skin ageing. So, the higher the SPF number, the more UVB and UVA protection the sunscreen provides. However, the difference is not as large as many people think.

SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays. While SPF 50 provides more protection, it only blocks about 1% more UVB rays than SPF 30.

Benefits of SPF 30 SPF 30 is one of the most recommended sunscreen levels by dermatologists. It provides strong protection for everyday activities and is suitable for most people.

1. Excellent daily protection: SPF 30 blocks about 97% of harmful UVB rays, making it effective for daily use. Whether you are walking, driving, or spending short periods outdoors, SPF 30 can help protect your skin.

2. Lightweight feel: Many SPF 30 products feel lighter on the skin compared to higher-SPF formulas. This makes them comfortable for everyday wear, especially under makeup.

3. Widely available: SPF 30 sunscreens are easy to find in stores and online. They come in various forms, including lotions, sprays, gels, and sticks.

4. Suitable for most skin types: People with normal, oily, combination, or sensitive skin can often find SPF 30 products that work well without irritating.

5. Cost-effective: SPF 30 sunscreens are usually more affordable than higher-SPF options, making them a practical choice for daily use.