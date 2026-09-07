No time for 1 hour at gym? Health coach explains why a ‘10-minute walk after dinner’ can still make a difference
A 10-minute stroll after dinner could be an easy way to add movement to your day. Health coach shares why this simple habit may be worth adopting.
A 10-minute walk after dinner may seem like a small habit, but it can be an easy way to incorporate more movement into your daily routine. From supporting post-meal blood sugar management to aiding digestion, a short walk can offer several benefits when made a consistent part of your lifestyle.
Health coach Niteesh Agrawal explains in his August 23 Instagram post how a simple post-dinner stroll can support overall health and why you don't necessarily need a long workout to stay active. (Also read: Young, fit and still at risk of a heart attack? Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains warning signs and prevention tips )
1. Help manage post-meal blood sugar
“Walking after eating encourages your muscles to use glucose for energy, which may help reduce the rise in blood sugar after a meal,” says Niteesh.
2. Can support digestion
According to him, a gentle walk after dinner may also help you feel less heavy and sluggish after eating.
3. Small bursts of movement count
Staying active does not always mean spending an hour at the gym. According to the health coach, incorporating shorter periods of movement throughout the day can also contribute to an active lifestyle.
4. May support metabolic health
A short walk after meals can be one part of a broader healthy lifestyle. “Making a short walk after meals a regular habit can complement healthy eating, exercise and other lifestyle habits,” Niteesh says.
5. Consistency matters
Perhaps the biggest advantage of a 10-minute walk is how easy it can be to incorporate into a daily routine. Unlike a long workout, a short stroll may feel more achievable and sustainable. “A 10-minute walk feels much easier to maintain than forcing yourself into a long workout every day. Consistency matters more than perfection,” he says.
Niteesh also points out that walking and gym workouts do not have to be viewed as alternatives. “You don’t have to choose between walking and the gym. Both can have a place in a healthy lifestyle, the goal is to keep your body moving regularly,” he concludes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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