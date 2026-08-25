Can poor sleep harm your heart even if you have a healthy lifestyle? Cardiologist explains the hidden risk

Dr Anshul highlighted that a healthy heart is supposed to catch a break overnight; blood pressure naturally dips by around ten to twenty per cent during good-quality sleep, giving blood vessels a chance to rest. “Poor or fragmented sleep interferes with that dip. The body stays in a more alert, sympathetic- nervous-system -driven state, heart rate stays higher than it should, and blood pressure doesn't fall the way it needs to,” added Dr Anshul.

Someone can run five kilometres most mornings, cook from scratch, skip the fried food and still be doing quiet damage to their heart every single night — simply by treating sleep as optional. It's the blind spot in most health routines. Diet gets planned, workouts get scheduled, but bedtime slides later and later, or shifts unpredictably from one night to the next. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, director of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, revealed how poor sleep can impact your heart health.

He explained that if you do that often enough, the cardiovascular system starts operating in a near-permanent state of mild alarm, with cortisol and adrenaline running higher than normal, adding further strain to an already overworked heart.

Slow damage to the blood vessels According to Dr Jain, chronic poor sleep also stokes low-grade inflammation throughout the body. Over months and years, that inflammatory activity contributes to damage in the lining of blood vessels and speeds up the build-up of fatty plaque, atherosclerosis, narrowing the arteries that feed the heart.

Closely linked to this is the effect on the endothelium, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels responsible for helping them relax and widen when needed. Poor sleep blunts that ability, leaving vessels stiffer and less responsive, which nudges cardiovascular risk upward even in people who otherwise look fit and healthy.