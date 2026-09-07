From constant thirst to blurry vision: Oncologist shares warning signs your blood sugar may be too high

From frequent urination to slow-healing wounds, our body gives several signs that blood sugar is rising. However, the signs are so subtle that they don't feel like major health issues. Dr Ravi K Gupta, MD, MD Anderson, BMT + CAR-T, US-Board certified oncologist, took to Instagram on September 6, 2026, to share signs our body gives when blood sugar starts rising.

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Dr Ravi Gupta captioned, “Your blood sugar can stay high before you feel like anything is wrong. Constant thirst, frequent hunger, blurry vision, slow-healing cuts, or repeated infections can be clues. But the most important sign? Sometimes there is no sign at all. That’s why knowing your numbers matters.”